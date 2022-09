Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACKWELL, PAIGE DESHAI

3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSS, LARRY WAYNE

9738 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373794727

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BURTON, ALONZO MONTEZ

1623 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CARTER, REANITA LATRICE

1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY

1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)



CORDELL, TIMOTHY BRIAN

10310 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COYLE, ANNA ROSE

5222 CLEMMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



CRABTREE, CONDRA

6122 SHERWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



EARLY, TYLER LAMAR

2811 RIDGE CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061560

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGER)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGER)



FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE

OOTLEWAH,

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FROST, KEVIN DEWAYNE

279 LITTLE STREET ROSSVILE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GREENE, NATHANIEL HENRY

725 DAVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HANKS, JAMES LESTER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374061237

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)



HARRIS, NATHANIEL DEWAYNE

1900 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 374046113

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING



HEARD, DEWON MONTRELL

CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR



HIXSON, DARISHA L

1310 RESERVE WAY SUITE 306 CHATTNOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HORTON, TIARA DCHANTA

2109 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE

6335 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE

5308 UPSHAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KING, TIMOTHY M

3018 6TH ST ANDERSON, 46012

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MADELLIN GONZALEZ, JUAN DIEGO

7321 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MEADE, CHRISTOPHER B

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



MORGAN, CAMERON DREW

1127 GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSS METH RESALE)



MORGAN, WINDELL LAMONT

2511 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ORELLANA, EDWARD

5368 MATTHEWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



OWENS, SHAYUNDRA VASHAI

1659 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PEGUESE, HOLLIS E

2410 LEEWARD CT LITHIA SPRINGS, 30122

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



RENK, KYRA CERISE

1920 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RIOS RAMIREZ, JOSE ANGEL

8189 MUSTANG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ESCAPE



ROBINSON, DIONDRA C

2019 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE

3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SPENCE, JERMESHIA NEKALE

114 WAYNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SUMMERS, PORCHE MONIK

1203 EVERETT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



VASQUEZ, DANIEL

7030 ADMIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VELEDIAZ-SANCHEZ, CUTBERTO

4717 METRO PARK LN, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



WILLIAMS, ANTHONY LEE

6300 MARINA POINTE CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW

8270 THOURGHBROOK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)