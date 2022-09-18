Police Blotter: Woman Won’t Let Man In Her Apartment To Get His Belongings; Thief Returns And Steals 2 Ring Doorbell Cameras

A man told police he had come to 301 Croll Court to remove his belongings from an apartment. He said the woman in the apartment refused to let him get his belongings. Police spoke with the woman and she said there was no way she was letting the man back inside her house. The lease for the apartment is in the woman’s name and the man helps pay the bills. Police informed the woman she would need to start the formal eviction process if she wanted the man gone from the apartment. Police then informed the man he would need to return to get his belongings during a reasonable time of the day and to call police when he chose to retrieve his belongings. Police then transported the man to the Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. to stay for the night.

* * *

A man called police and said someone had entered his unlocked vehicle on Holly Hills Circle and taken his prescription Adderall. He said no other items were taken besides the medication. He was concerned about getting the prescription refilled because it was a controlled substance.

* * *

A man on 4th Avenue told police his vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. He regularly parks his work vehicle at this location. In the morning he went to take his car to work and found the driver’s side rear window was broken and various tools were stolen. Among the tools taken were two Dewalt drills, a Sawzall, and a toolbox with various tools (around $600 in value altogether). The cost of the window is around $300. Later the victim's wife flagged police down while on another call and had more information for the report. She said a neighbor may have seen who took the items out of the truck. The neighbor believes the suspect to be a homeless man and knew his name. Police spoke with the neighbor and his son. The man said his son was the one that witnessed the theft. He said the suspect was taking items out of the truck and he tried to scare him off, which he did. The son didn’t follow the suspect but did leave his backpack. The suspect’s backpack was taken to property.

* * *

Police were called to an unresponsive person in a vehicle on Talladega Avenue. Police arrived and found a man asleep in the passenger seat of the car. Police spoke with the man and he said he had dropped off his sister at a friend’s house and he was tired from driving so he pulled over and slept in the vehicle overnight.

* * *

A woman called police and said she had parked her vehicle in the parking lot at 1651 Gunbarrel Road at Erlanger East. When she returned to her car after her appointment, she discovered some damage on the passenger side back fender and bumper. She sent photos of the damage to dispatch when she called police.

* * *

A woman at 6574 E. Brainerd Road said someone damaged the rear driver’s side of her Hyundai.

* * *

Police responded to an abandoned car on Frazier Court. They found a silver Stratus underneath an overgrowth of vegetation. The vehicle's registration expired in June, 2021. A sticker was placed on the vehicle and will need to be retrieved by the owner within 48 hours or it will be towed.

* * *

A woman at the Overlook Apartments at 1201 Boynton Dr. told police she had received a letter notification from management office that was taped to the outside of her front door. The letter was in reference to her breaking policy/procedure with her service pet and being notified of the offense. She told police she was aware of the letter on the front door, but she refused take if off. Police spoke to the assistant manager who said the woman was in violation of policy because she left the dog off leash while walking through the complex. The assistant manager gave police a freshly printed copy of the notification letter. Police then handed the copy of the letter to the woman who said that since police handed it to her, she would accept it. Police asked the woman to call back at any time. Police told management to check the cctv footage for the several days the note was left on the door and if they observed the suspect who took the letter off the door to inform the woman.

* * *

While on routine patrol on N. Chamberlain Avenue, an officer saw a car that was parked crooked, backed into a space and in a location where the officer had found stolen vehicles in the past. The tag on the white Ram 1500 Lone Star returned to a Mercedes. The truck VIN did return out of South Carolina and had not been reported stolen.

* * *

A woman on Garden Road told police someone went through her mail box and possibly stole her mail. She wasn’t sure what was in the mail box when the suspect went through it.

* * *

A man on Bailey Avenue said a man stole two Ring doorbell cameras valued at $100 each from his home. He said the same man has stolen from this property before and he wishes to prosecute. He had video footage of the suspect stealing the camera from his back door and other occurrences. The video footage didn’t capture the suspect's full face. The suspect appears to be a white male, age 40-50, thin build, wearing a red shirt with yellow lettering, TIGERS, and a blue ball cap. At this time, the suspect had not been positively identified.