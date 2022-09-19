Birchwood Man, 61, Charged With Arson Fire At Vacant House On Bunker Hill Road

Michael Lee McKinney, 61, of 5425 Johnson Road in Birchwood, was arrested on Saturday and charged with arson in connection with a fire at 5680 Bunker Hill Road.On Saturday around 5:05 p.m., Hamilton County deputies were called to a structure fire at the Bunker Hill Road address. Deputies found an extinguished fire on the front porch of the abandoned house. Examination from detectives found the fire to have been intentionally set.A witness told deputies she was sitting in the back yard of her residence on Bunker Hill Road when she saw McKinney walking to the front porch of the vacant house. She said she then saw him running away from the house. She said a silver car pulled up and picked up McKinney before fleeing the area.The witness said she then noticed smoke coming from the front porch of the vacant house.The witness brought water from her residence and was able to put out the fire.The witness described McKinney to be wearing a blue shirt and tan shorts. Deputies were able to locate McKinney, who was wearing the described clothing, and take him in for questioning. McKinney had a lighter on him, but not any cigarettes. He admitted to being at the vacant house around 4:30 p.m., but denied setting the fire.