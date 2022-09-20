 Tuesday, September 20, 2022 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Fleischmann Says Americans Want Our Southern Border Secure

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee of Appropriations, reacted to Customs and Border Patrol arresting more than two million illegal immigrants crossing the southern border in Fiscal Year 2022.

“For the first time in history, CBP has arrested 2,150,370 illegal immigrants attempting to cross the southern border in a single fiscal year. Every fair-minded American knows our southern border is not secure and has become overwhelmed with human and drug trafficking and cartel activity.

“Tomorrow, President Biden could restart construction on the border wall, prioritize additional funding for CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, bring back the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, and end the Administration’s unwillingness to secure the border. Americans want the border secure, illicit cartel activity stopped, and our legal immigration system respected.

“My colleagues and I on the Appropriations Committee are committed to forcing Congressional Democrats and the Administration to end their open border policies and confront the border crisis they have created.”

Statistics on the Crisis at the Southern Border:

CBP has encountered 2,150,370 illegal immigrants crossing the border so far in FY22.
In August, there were 203,597 illegal crossings of the border.
There have been 18 consecutive months of over 150,000 illegal border crossings.
Over 10,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl has been seized at the border this year.
This month, CBP is encountering up to 8,000 illegal immigrants each day.
Since President Biden took office, roughly 3.5 million illegal immigrants have attempted to cross the border.
 


Burelbachs Were Only Residents Of House At 510 W. Fourth On Cameron Hill

Fleischmann Says Americans Want Our Southern Border Secure

Police Blotter: Woman Sleeping On Street Is Startled By Men Walking By; Woman Calls Police When She Can't Find Her Keys


Major Martin Joachim Burelbach and May Burelbach were the only occupants of a house they built at the top of Fourth Street high on the side of Cameron Hill. They lived nearby at 236 Arcadia Ave.,

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee of Appropriations, reacted to Customs and Border Patrol arresting more than two million illegal immigrants crossing

A woman at Young Life, 757 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., told police she had received permission from an employee and was asleep in front of the business when she was startled awake as two males



Burelbachs Were Only Residents Of House At 510 W. Fourth On Cameron Hill

Major Martin Joachim Burelbach and May Burelbach were the only occupants of a house they built at the top of Fourth Street high on the side of Cameron Hill. They lived nearby at 236 Arcadia Ave., then moved into 510 West Fourth St. in 1917. Fourth Street went up the hill until it hit a steep section at Cypress Street. There was a jag to the left on Cypress, then Fourth went another ... (click for more)

Fleischmann Says Americans Want Our Southern Border Secure

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee of Appropriations, reacted to Customs and Border Patrol arresting more than two million illegal immigrants crossing the southern border in Fiscal Year 2022. “For the first time in history, CBP has arrested 2,150,370 illegal immigrants attempting to cross the southern border in a single fiscal year. Every ... (click for more)

Thankful For The Love Of My Family And Adopted Pets

Three generations of my family gathered together last night and this morning to say goodbye to the third and last of our three beloved, adopted shelter dogs, 13 year-old Bella-bear. She lived well and was happy until the very end. Reflecting on the last 24 hours, I am enlightened and thankful to Bella. It is clear to me that the purest kind of love occurs when a family can find

Roy Exum: Mammaw & The Queen

My morning readings have increasingly included much about Queen Elizabeth II since her death on Sept. 8 and prior to her funeral on Monday, it became clear the one mortal or "commoner," I can compare her to during my lifetime is my grandmother, the late Elizabeth McDonald. "Mammaw" was the Godliest woman who I've known. Just like the Queen, "Mammaw" embodied Christ in a way that,

Vols Shift Attention To Gators For SEC Opener

The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began preparations for a new challenge Monday morning following a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night as the Vols gear up for their SEC opener against No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Gators stand as the second ranked foe the Vols face in the 2022 campaign. Tennessee downed No. 17 Pitt on the road Week 2, winning 34-27 in overtime.

Dan Fleser: Vols Get #11, Game Day

The marquee for Saturday's football game against Florida got some fresh material to start the week. On Sunday, Tennessee rose to No. 11 in the Associated Press' weekly top 25 poll. It's the Vols' highest ranking in six years, and their highest ranking when facing the Gators since 2005. ESPN also announced that its College GameDay pregame show will be returning to campus


