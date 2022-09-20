Fleischmann Says Americans Want Our Southern Border Secure

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee of Appropriations, reacted to Customs and Border Patrol arresting more than two million illegal immigrants crossing the southern border in Fiscal Year 2022.

“For the first time in history, CBP has arrested 2,150,370 illegal immigrants attempting to cross the southern border in a single fiscal year. Every fair-minded American knows our southern border is not secure and has become overwhelmed with human and drug trafficking and cartel activity.

“Tomorrow, President Biden could restart construction on the border wall, prioritize additional funding for CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, bring back the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, and end the Administration’s unwillingness to secure the border. Americans want the border secure, illicit cartel activity stopped, and our legal immigration system respected.

“My colleagues and I on the Appropriations Committee are committed to forcing Congressional Democrats and the Administration to end their open border policies and confront the border crisis they have created.”

Statistics on the Crisis at the Southern Border:

CBP has encountered 2,150,370 illegal immigrants crossing the border so far in FY22.

In August, there were 203,597 illegal crossings of the border.

There have been 18 consecutive months of over 150,000 illegal border crossings.

Over 10,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl has been seized at the border this year.

This month, CBP is encountering up to 8,000 illegal immigrants each day.

Since President Biden took office, roughly 3.5 million illegal immigrants have attempted to cross the border.

