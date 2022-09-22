September 22, 2022
A man on Commerce Street called police wanting to verify if it was marijuana he found in one of his work vehicles. Police arrived and saw a minuscule amount of what appeared to be marijuana shake in the dash under the radio. Shortly after picking up the extremely small amount of possible marijuana, it crumbled in the officer’s fingertips. There was nothing for police to confiscate. ... (click for more)
The meeting of the Red Bank Commission began with the swearing in of City Judge Johnny Houston by General Sessions Court Judge Christie Sell. This will be his third term as the city’s judge. Commissioner Ruth Jeno said that Judge Houston has always been fair, kind and generous and has been an exceptional judge.
A few months ago, I wrote an article about 18 year old adults in our schools. As I said then, most of these adults are on track to graduate and have a good disciplinary record. I also said that any 18 year old adult that does not do as teachers, principals and especially policemen ask, should be disenrolled immediately, on track to graduate or not.
When Brigham Young University played at Oregon last Saturday, the Ducks student section more than deserved an unsportsmanlike penalty. During the game, on four different occasions, the students chanted “F*** The Mormons! … F*** The Mormons! …” and, as we will all agree, there is no place in sports or anywhere else for such filth. Utah Governor Spencer Cox quickly tweeted “Religious ... (click for more)
The 9th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are headed to prime time. It’s a short week with this Thursday’s kickoff at Illinois. It’s a tall enough order with playing two games over the space of a six-day span, the Mocs head into unfamiliar territory with their first meeting with a Big Ten opponent.
-Senior Dorota Zalewska was the Chattanooga Mocs top golfer this week at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. She also out-shone the entire Southern Conference claiming the league’s Golfer of the Week honors.
