Downtown Townhouse With Over 5,200 Square Feet Sells For $2,153,297

Thursday, September 22, 2022

One of Chattanooga's tallest and most spacious townhomes has sold for over $2.1 million.

The initial price tag for the four-story unit at 215 Walnut St. had been $1,999,000 as construction started last May.

The sale was to Vandelay Rp Holdings Llc from 245 Walnut Street Llc.

Price tag was $2,153,297.

The unit at the corner of Aquarium Way is the final spot in the Walnut Hill complex that was started by Dale Mabee and Don and Mike Moon.

It was later handed off to the Ball family of Tower Construction Company.

The four stories in the corner unit is a floor higher than others in the block that goes down to Cherry Street and south to Third Street.

It includes four bedrooms and six baths as part of its 5,235 square feet.

The second floor is "completely dedicated to an over-sized entertainment space that opens to the large covered deck with fireplace."

There are covered porches on the first two floors and a balcony area on the third as well as a small balcony on the fourth floor that has a dramatic overview of downtown.


September 22, 2022

Sidney Van Dusens Were Among The Earliest Residents Of Prospect Street; Son Lived Across From The Rathburn Home

September 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Wants Police To Identify Minuscule Amount Of Marijuana; Random Man Steals Set Of Keys At Krystal

September 22, 2022

Johnny Houston Sworn In For His 3rd Term As Red Bank Judge


Sidney C. Van Dusen had one of the first homes on the northern end of Prospect Street (later Boynton Terrace). His son, Harry Freeborn Van Dusen, lived for many years at 602 Pine St. The family

A man on Commerce Street called police wanting to verify if it was marijuana he found in one of his work vehicles. Police arrived and saw a minuscule amount of what appeared to be marijuana shake

The meeting of the Red Bank Commission began with the swearing in of City Judge Johnny Houston by General Sessions Court Judge Christie Sell. This will be his third term as the city's judge.



Sidney Van Dusens Were Among The Earliest Residents Of Prospect Street; Son Lived Across From The Rathburn Home

Sidney C. Van Dusen had one of the first homes on the northern end of Prospect Street (later Boynton Terrace). His son, Harry Freeborn Van Dusen, lived for many years at 602 Pine St. The family background was German-French. Sidney Van Dusen was born in 1835 at Manheim, New York, the son of Simon and Mary Timmerman Van Dusen. At age 22, he was in the hardware business at Saratoga

Police Blotter: Man Wants Police To Identify Minuscule Amount Of Marijuana; Random Man Steals Set Of Keys At Krystal

A man on Commerce Street called police wanting to verify if it was marijuana he found in one of his work vehicles. Police arrived and saw a minuscule amount of what appeared to be marijuana shake in the dash under the radio. Shortly after picking up the extremely small amount of possible marijuana, it crumbled in the officer's fingertips. There was nothing for police to confiscate.

Opinion

Demand Discipline And Respect In Our Schools

A few months ago, I wrote an article about 18 year old adults in our schools. As I said then, most of these adults are on track to graduate and have a good disciplinary record. I also said that any 18 year old adult that does not do as teachers, principals and especially policemen ask, should be disenrolled immediately, on track to graduate or not. I didn't see all of the video;

Roy Exum: Penalize Foul Mouths

When Brigham Young University played at Oregon last Saturday, the Ducks student section more than deserved an unsportsmanlike penalty. During the game, on four different occasions, the students chanted "F*** The Mormons! … F*** The Mormons! …" and, as we will all agree, there is no place in sports or anywhere else for such filth. Utah Governor Spencer Cox quickly tweeted "Religious

Sports

9th Ranked Mocs Travel To Illinois For Thursday Night Match Up

The 9th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are headed to prime time. It's a short week with this Thursday's kickoff at Illinois. It's a tall enough order with playing two games over the space of a six-day span, the Mocs head into unfamiliar territory with their first meeting with a Big Ten opponent. The Mocs offense continued its trending forward with the highest-scoring output putting

UTC's Zalewska Named Golfer Of the Week

-Senior Dorota Zalewska was the Chattanooga Mocs top golfer this week at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. She also out-shone the entire Southern Conference claiming the league's Golfer of the Week honors. "We are happy for Dori that she came in right where she left off," Coach Colette Murray said. "I'm sure this is just the first of many this year. My hope is her teammates are


