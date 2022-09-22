Downtown Townhouse With Over 5,200 Square Feet Sells For $2,153,297

One of Chattanooga's tallest and most spacious townhomes has sold for over $2.1 million.

The initial price tag for the four-story unit at 215 Walnut St. had been $1,999,000 as construction started last May.

The sale was to Vandelay Rp Holdings Llc from 245 Walnut Street Llc.

Price tag was $2,153,297.

The unit at the corner of Aquarium Way is the final spot in the Walnut Hill complex that was started by Dale Mabee and Don and Mike Moon.

It was later handed off to the Ball family of Tower Construction Company.

The four stories in the corner unit is a floor higher than others in the block that goes down to Cherry Street and south to Third Street.

It includes four bedrooms and six baths as part of its 5,235 square feet.

The second floor is "completely dedicated to an over-sized entertainment space that opens to the large covered deck with fireplace."

There are covered porches on the first two floors and a balcony area on the third as well as a small balcony on the fourth floor that has a dramatic overview of downtown.