Police Blotter: Unresponsive Woman Is Just Tired And Sleeping In Her Car; Woman Gets Paint On Her Car In Construction Zone

Police were notified of a woman sitting at the Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road who appeared unresponsive. Police spoke with her and she said she had been sleeping in her car and was just tired. Police asked her if she had taken anything or if anything illegal was in the car. She said she had not taken anything but showed police where she had several small buds of marijuana. Police had the woman exit the vehicle. While the woman was being checked out by EMS, police searched the car and found the little bit of marijuana and burnt foil inside the vehicle. She was cleared by EMS and police collected the marijuana and foil to turn into Property to be disposed.

* * *

The property manager for White Water Property Management said her company is managing a residence on Frost Street. The company's maintenance man was working there and left for a while. He was gone for some time and when he got back, he discovered that someone had ripped off the face on the power meter and there was no power to the residence. He then realized the HVAC unit had been stolen. The owner is aware of the incident and the unit could possibly cost $5,000 or $6,000 to replace.

* * *

A woman on St. Marks Avenue called police and said that at an unknown time, someone rummaged through her vehicle and took $50 in cash from the console. She had no suspect information, nothing else was taken, and no damage was done to the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Greens Road told police she received her bank statement from June and noticed that a total of $13,300 was gone from her account. She had already contacted the bank and the accounts have been frozen.

* * *

Police were called to E. 23rd Street on a request for a law enforcement inspection of a tractor trailer to verify it could be on the road legally. The city of Chattanooga Police Department is not certified for these inspections, so police had dispatch contact the State Patrol to follow through with the man’s request.

* * *

A man called police and said he had parked at Boyd Buchanan School at 4650 Buccaneer Tr. around 5 p.m. When he returned to the car at 8 p.m., he discovered the passenger side rear quarter panel had a dent in it bigger than a softball. There is no proof of how the damage was done or if it was intentional. There are no estimates yet.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to the Hardee's at 220 Browns Ferry Road in reference to the business being left unlocked after hours. When police arrived, they saw that Hardee's closes at 2 a.m. and all lights were off inside the empty store. Officers searched and cleared the building for anyone inside and didn’t find any. Dispatch attempted to reach a responsible party with a key for the business, however, were unable to contact one. Officers were able to lock and secure all doors, except one door.

* * *

An officer responded to a shoplifting at Boot Barn, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. An employee said a white female came into the store and stole multiple items. The woman was caught and returned about $100 worth of merchandise, however still had several items hidden in her purse. The officer watched this take place on surveillance video. The suspect fled in a Mazda minivan with a Tennessee tag that didn’t come back to any vehicle.

* * *

A woman called police and said she mailed a $408 Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union check from Crestview Drive. She said the check was stolen and someone used or cashed the check for $228.36 on an unknown date at Walmart, 5764 Highway 153, without her permission. The officer contacted Walmart to check if surveillance video exists of the check being deposited. A Walmart loss prevention employee told the officer he will search for the video and notify if the video is found.



* * *

An officer responded to back-up EMS on Rossville Boulevard. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man and a woman. They were just sitting in their car in the shade with their dog tied to the back of the car. The man said they were making their way to a campsite and got tired and needed to find somewhere to sit in the shade and rest for a little bit before heading to the campsite.

* * *

Police were sent to 38th Street to investigate a suspicious vehicle. Police found the car was parked in a no parking anytime zone and a man was sitting in the driver’s seat. The man lives on W. 38th Street and was just hanging out in his car. The man also had an interlock device in his car. He was very cooperative.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving northbound on I-75 through the construction area and fresh paint splattered on her vehicle. She said there is paint all down the passenger side of the vehicle. There are pictures attached to the report.