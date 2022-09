Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, ERIN NIKOLE

3913 STEPHENS RD. NORTHEAST CCLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AUSTIN, KEITH LEE

1747 WHITE OAK ROAD APT B RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II HERION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

840 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BEATTY, NICHOLAS CORTEZE

2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BINKLEY, BETHANY ROSE

181 HOPE COURT DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLUE, CHARLES ARCHIE

6133 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214916

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONDS, TAMESHIA NASHAY

2107 BAILEY AVE.





CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBRADFORD, MARK ALLEN5604 HIGHWAY 193 FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYBURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL181 HOP COURT SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankATTEMTED ROBERRYDOMESTIC ASSAULTCARROLL, SARA PATRICIA8423 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT UNDER $1000CARTER, MITCHELL AARON86 PINE HILL DR ROSSVILLE, 38066Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONNOR-WRIGHT, MARKUS J1005 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052642Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECOOK, TASHA M106 LEMO GUFFEY LN CRAWFORD, 38554Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAREBERHARDT, CHARLES3741 DORIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDGAMBLINGGAMBLING PROMOTIONPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDEBERHARDT, STEVEN RAY3741 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101416Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDGAMBLINGGAMBLING PROMOTIONPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDEPPS, LEONTA DEMON2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGALLEGLY, JOSHUA ALEXANDER118 NECTERINE LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS. OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD292 HYATT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374154847Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTGREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL3128 15th Ave Chattanooga, 374071846Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWON1460 MARIJON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC (SIMPLE)VANDALISMHARRIS, EDDIE3509 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHARRIS, ZEAGAN DARLENE75 JAKE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALTERING OF REGISTRATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS. MOTOR VEHICLE WITH NO VINLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTVANDALISM UNDER $1,000JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE6319 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KING, MIRANDA FAITH2603 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLAWRENCE, KEITH900 Mountain Creek Rd Chattanooga, 374054566Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBURGLARYBURGLARYLONG, STEPHEN EDWARD1410 N MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTASSAULTMANUS, MARTY EUGENE6733 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCBEE, JONATHAN LARRY4301 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYMOHR, RYAN MICHAELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMORRIS, MARQUEL DEVON802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IINICHOLS, MEAGAN BROOKE1243 WEST FAIRFAX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTOWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE5212 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000CRIMINAL SIMULATIONBURGLARYPHILBROOK, LISA MARIE4541 SHERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PORTER, STEPHANIE GAIL1123 MAYFLOWER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEQUARLES, BRANDON COLT23 NEWMAN DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDSANTANA, AUSTIN TYLER1118 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 373633102Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESULLIVAN, ANTONIO DEON3547 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062716Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMPSON, CALVIN JOSEPH1768 ABUNDANCE STREET NEW ORLEANS, 70119Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN5908 Thurman Ln Hixson, 373432883Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWEAKLEY, CLAUDELL1428 ONEAL RD HIXSON, 373434807Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILEY, QUINTON TENNILLE2014 Vine St Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWOERNER, SARAH A8416 GYPSY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639127Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGWRIGHT, DILLARD RAY8714 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)