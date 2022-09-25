Vols Knock Off Florida Gators, 38-33, To Start Season 4-0
Over 1,600 Athletes Take Part In Chattanooga Ironman 2022; Drew Jordan, Amy Corrigan Take 1st Place

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Over 1,600 athletes took part in the 2022 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga on Sunday. The athletes kicked off their IRONMAN journey, beginning with a 2.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River before taking on a 112-mile ride through the hills of North Georgia and a 26.2-mile run around historic Chattanooga with an unforgettable finish down Riverfront Parkway along the Tennessee River.
 
In the men’s age-group race, Drew Jordan of Spokane, Wash. competing in the M30-34 age group was the first to cross the line with an overall finishing time of 9:00:50. In the women’s age group race, Amy Corrigan of Greenfield, Ind. racing in the F40-44 age group took top honors with an overall finishing time of 9:45:55.
  
The point-to-point swim began at Curtain Pole Riverwalk Park. The athletes entered the water on a rolling start as spectators watched the entire swim alongside the swimmers on the Chattanooga Riverwalk. The unique bike course led the athletes 11 miles south of town before beginning two 47-mile loops in north Georgia. The athletes biked parallel to Lookout Mountain as they took on the rolling course. Athletes capped off their race with a two-loop course through the Scenic City around downtown Chattanooga. The final stretch brought the athletes down Riverfront Parkway, finishing back at Ross’s Landing along the Tennessee River.

The event offered 55 coveted age-group qualifying slots and 100 extra women’s slots for the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship, taking place in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i on Oct. 12 and 14, 2023.
 
Full results for the 2022 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga race presented by McKee A Family Bakery triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMAN U.S. Series triathlon can be found at www.ironman.com/im-chattanooga-results.
 
IRONMAN will return to Chattanooga on Sept. 24, 2023. General registration for the 2023 event will open on Oct. 3, 2022, and can be accessed by visiting www.ironman.com/im-chattanooga.


