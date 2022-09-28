Police Blotter: Man "Welcomed" To Tennessee By Yelling Woman; Softball-Sized Rock Thrown From Highway Mowers Is Lodged In Woman's Bumper

A man told police that while parked at the TN Welcome Center on I-24 eastbound, a white female, approximately 45-50 years old, yelled at him. He said she told him that he could not park his truck where it was parked and called him a "dumb a**." He said he believes she was working at the Welcome Center, possibly a contractor.



* * *

Officers responded to a "check hazard" on 2800 Rossville Blvd. A piece of agricultural equipment was in the middle of Rossville Boulevard. Ace Towing put the piece of equipment on a tow truck and dropped it off at their lot. The owner of the equipment is unknown.

* * *



A man on 14th Avenue called police and said he was worried about a Tennessee Water Company employee sitting in front of his house. The man said he locks the gates in his fence so no one can access his yard. He said he assumed the employee was trying to read his water meter. The man was not home at the time. After the employee realized he could not get in, he got back in his car and sat in front of the house for about 20 minutes. The employee was gone when police spoke to the man. He said he just wanted to let the police know.

* * *

A woman on S. Moore Road called police to make a report complaining about homeless people in the area.

* * *

Employees at a church on Belvoir Avenue called police about a suspicious man on the property. Police trespassed the man and he acknowledged he is not allowed there.

* * *

A woman told police someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at her workplace on Shallowford Village Drive between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She said they damaged the rear bumper by leaving a dent in it. She said her work will review video surveillance footage.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop on Hixson Pike after running a tag on a Mercedes that came back to a Nissan. Police spoke with the driver, who seemed very nervous and her eyelids were twitching. Her eyes were also slightly glossy. She was asked to step out to conduct field sobriety tests after it was determined she had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. She performed well on field sobriety tests and was released with a warning for the license plate.

* * *

A woman told police she was doing laps around the park at 1428 Jenkins Road, and parked her vehicle not too far from where she would be at. She said when she went back to the vehicle she noticed her window was busted out. She opened the door and saw her purse was taken. She then got a notification that someone had used her credit card at the Walmart in Collegedale. She said all her cards are being canceled. No suspect information was found.

* * *

A man working at Volkswagen, 8001 Volkswagen Dr., told police someone stole his wallet. He said the wallet had credit/debit cards and his ID card inside. He said the person who stole them attempted to use two cards at the RJV Liquor store at 3604 Brainerd Road. The man said he called the store and spoke with the owner, who said he would view footage in the morning and call police.

* * *

A man told police he was at a local gas station when someone walked out of the store with his cell phone. The man looked at the video and saw a woman walk out the store with the phone. The woman said she took the phone because she thought the phone belonged to her friend. She said after a couple of hours her friend told her that the cell phone was not his. The friend returned the phone back to the woman and she met with police and the man at a local gas station to return the phone.

* * *

An employee of a business on E. Brainerd Road told police he took a company check to the East Brainerd Post Office and dropped it in a blue postal box outside. He said the check was to go to Homesteaders Life Insurance Co. He said the check was cashed by someone at an unknown location. He said he will email a copy of the check to police. He said they cannot tell where the check was cashed.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was traveling on Highway 153 SB around Bonny Oaks Drive, there were mowers cutting the grass on the shoulder of the highway. She said that as she was driving, she heard a large thud from an impact, and she pulled over on Hickory Valley Road. She observed that the front bumper of her vehicle had been struck by a softball-sized rock that

had possibly been thrown by one of the mowers and it had broken through the front bumper. Police observed the rock was still stuck in the vehicle, inside the bumper. She said that her A/C had stopped working before she pulled over. The mowers on the side of the highway were no longer there when police checked immediately after leaving the woman, and they are typically contracted

by TDOT to mow the sides of the highway.