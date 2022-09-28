Man, 34, Shot In The Leg On 11th Street On Wednesday Morning

A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg on E. 11th Street on Wednesday morning.

At 8:05 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).