Amanda Dunn Named To 11th Judicial District Criminal Court Judgeship

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday announced the appointment of Chattanooga attorney Amanda Dunn to the judgeship in 11thJudicial District Criminal Court.

She replaces Judge Tom Greenholtz, who was elevated to the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Also, Hector Sanchez was appointed to the 6thJudicial District Criminal Court.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these two highly qualified individuals and value the significant experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Governor Lee. “I appreciate their leadership and am confident they will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

Ms. Dunn currently serves as an attorney at Houston & Alexander, PLLC. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and juris doctor at Wake Forest University School of Law. The 11th Judicial District covers Hamilton County.

She was a candidate for judge in the seat vacated by Judge Don Poole. Boyd Patterson won that race.

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh had also sought the governor's appointment to the Greenholtz post.

Mr. Sanchez currently serves as an assistant district attorney in the 6th Judicial District. Mr. Sanchez earned his bachelor’s degree at Old Dominion University and juris doctor at the University of Tennessee College of Law. The 6th Judicial District covers Knox County.