 Tuesday, September 6, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Killer Is Identified Of Michigan Woman Whose Body Was Found In Dade County 34 Years Ago

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The killer has been identified of a Michigan woman whose body was found in Dade County, Ga., 34 years ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation in March identified the victim as Stacey Chahorski, who was 18 when she was murdered.

The GBI on Tuesday identified truck driver Henry Fredrick "Hoss" Wise as her killer.

Wise, who would have been 34 at the time of Ms.

Chahorski’s murder in 1988, was identified through genealogy DNA.  Wise was a truck driver, traveling the route for Western Carolina trucking company, driving through Chattanooga to Birmingham to Nashville and was also a stunt driver.

In 1999, Wise was killed in a car accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina and was burned to death. Wise had a criminal history in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, ranging from theft, assault, to obstruction of a police officer. Wise’s arrests predate mandatory DNA testing after felony arrest.

GBI agents assigned to this investigation sought the FBI to assist with genealogy DNA. FBI used Othram, a lab specializing in this advanced testing, and received positive results on June 13 of this year. The GBI began to interview family and obtained DNA swabs for comparison to the profile created through genealogy DNA and identified Wise. 

Mary Beth Smith, Stacey Chahorski’s mother, expressed gratitude to the FBI, GBI Special Agent Adam Jones for his relentless pursuit of the case, and GBI Forensic Artist Marla Lawson for her work on the composite drawing and clay rendering. She also thanked Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross, all the people in Dade County who took care of Stacy as she was brought home to Norton Shores, Mich., and the Norton Shores Police Department for never giving up on finding her.  

On Friday, Dec. 16, 1988, at around 2 p.m., the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI responded to the scene of a body located about five miles from the Alabama State line on I-59 northbound lane in Dade County.  The body was of an unidentified woman that had been killed.  

In the mid-2000’s, the case was reassigned, and investigators found additional evidence that could possibly identify the victim.  Investigators sent the evidence to the FBI lab in Washington D.C. for further testing.   Analysts developed a DNA profile of the victim and entered the profile in the missing persons DNA database. 

In 2015, the case was reassigned again, and a GBI forensic artist did new clay renderings and composites of the victim for an age progression.  The GBI contacted the FBI about the possibility of using a new type of genealogy investigation that had been credited with assisting in solving other cold cases, particularly homicide investigations.  With this technology, Stacey Lyn Chahorski was identified.  She was reported missing in January 1989 and would be 52 today. 

The victim was buried in a Dade County cemetery. Her body was reunited with her family after she was identified. 


September 6, 2022

Whitfield County Board Of Assessors Returns Values To 2021 - But Only Temporarily

September 6, 2022

Mayor Tim Kelly Appoints Carmen Davis As Director Of Culture, Arts, And Creative Economy

September 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Couple Argue Loudly At Circle K, Scaring Customers; Woman Complains About Her "Spawn Of The Devil" Husband


The Whitfield County Board of Assessors voted on Tuesday to set aside changes to the tax digest and return real properties to their assessed values from 2021. In a letter to property owners that ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday announced the appointment of Carmen Davis as Director of the City’s new Division of Culture, Arts and Creative Economy, under the Department of Parks and ... (click for more)

A disorder was reported at the Circle K, 1182 Mountain Creek Road. Police spoke with a man and a woman who were visibly upset and both did admit to getting into a loud verbal disorder. After ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Whitfield County Board Of Assessors Returns Values To 2021 - But Only Temporarily

The Whitfield County Board of Assessors voted on Tuesday to set aside changes to the tax digest and return real properties to their assessed values from 2021. In a letter to property owners that will be released later this week, the Board of Assessors states that the move is being made "to give local leaders more time to find ways to lessen the impact of property value increases." ... (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly Appoints Carmen Davis As Director Of Culture, Arts, And Creative Economy

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday announced the appointment of Carmen Davis as Director of the City’s new Division of Culture, Arts and Creative Economy, under the Department of Parks and Outdoors. The new division was created as part of Mayor Kelly’s One Chattanooga Plan to preserve the quality and authenticity of Chattanooga’s public spaces and uphold the city’s longstanding ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Who Really Are The Fascists? - And Response (3)

Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition. So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates? Who issued ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee To Play In Pennsylvania For 1st Time In Program History

When Tennessee visits Pittsburgh, it will be the first time in program history the Vols play in the state of Pennsylvania. Otherwise, not much in the way of new ground will be broken during Saturday’s football game at Acrisure Stadium. Assuming the Tennessee team bus drivers are local and know their way around Pittsburgh’s tricky downtown streets, nearly everything else will ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week One

Not to brag....but my SEC picks from week one went very, very well. I picked 13 of 14 games correctly with my only miss being the Utah-Florida game, won by the Gators. Of course, a lot of folks probably missed that one. Here are some other observations from week one: Florida, under new head coach Billy Napier, is actually pretty good and quarterback Anthony Richardson is ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors