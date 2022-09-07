Police Blotter: Driver Of Wrecked Jeep Takes Off The Tag And Leaves; Woman Complains That Kids Are Throwing Dirt On Her Patio

Police responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on I-24 westbound. A white Jeep slid off the road, hitting the cement wall. The Jeep was abandoned with heavy damage. Witnesses said the occupants got out of the vehicle, removed the tag and left. Upon running the VIN of the vehicle, it was discovered the Jeep was not stolen. Due to the location of the Jeep, it was causing a hazard and could possibly cause an accident. The vehicle was towed by Doug Yates Wrecker.

An anonymous caller wanted police to check on a man who was passed out behind Goodfellas Pizzeria at 1208 King St. Prior to police arrival, the fire department arrived and was speaking to the man. An officer then spoke with the man, who was intoxicated, however he was able to stand on his own and walk without falling. The officer told the man to call a ride, however his only local friend was not answering the phone. Police had dispatch call a cab for him and Mercury Cab arrived and drove him to his dorm room.

An employee and the property owner of Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. requested police escort a man out of the property due to a previous issue in the motel. They said he would be prosecuted if he came back to their property. After checked for warrants, the man agreed to leave and not come back.

A woman called police and said her purse had been stolen sometime in the previous 12-13 hours, possibly from a hospital break room. She had no suspect information and had already contacted her bank to put a hold on the cards.

An anonymous caller told police a black truck had been left abandoned on the roadway blocking traffic at 600-621 Boy Scout Road. The vehicle didn’t have any visible registration. A check of the VIN came back not on file or stolen. The vehicle was towed by Conley's Wrecker.

A woman called police and said her purse was stolen from her unlocked car on Side Creek Way.

A man at Academy Sports at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police his truck had been stolen. Police reviewed Academy Sports video footage and saw the victim parked his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado in the Academy Sports Parking lot around 6:07 p.m. Around 6:10 p.m., a suspect exited a red/maroon sedan and drove away in the 2015 Silverado. Around 6:32 p.m. the suspect returned on foot and drove away in the red/maroon sedan. The Silverado was entered into NCIC as stolen. The vehicle was BOLO'd countywide around 7 p.m. and again around 10:30 p.m. The man’s truck was located behind Academy Sports at approximately 11:40 p.m. His truck was towed by Mosteller's to the Chattanooga Police Service Center for further investigation and was taken out of NCIC. He was notified of the recovery.

While conducting traffic enforcement on Lee Highway, an officer saw a gold sedan bearing a Tennessee temporary tag traveling at a speed of 54 mph in a 40 mph zone. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop about 6800 Lee Hwy., the car fled from the stop. It headed north on Lee Highway at a high rate of speed - about 100 mph. After it ran the red light at the intersection of Shallowford Road and Lee Highway, it turned west on Shallowford Road. The car was BOLO’d.

Police were dispatched for an accidental injury at the Kankus at 1135 E. 3rd St. Police met with the complainant who wished to file a police report after falling inside the store. She said she fell as she was leaving the store but was unsure exactly what caused her to fall. She believed a piece of flooring was sticking up and that she tripped on it. The complainant suffered abrasions on her right arm from her hand up to the shoulder and also complained of pain in her legs and head.

A woman on W. 13th Street told police another woman’s kids were throwing dirt on her patio floor and that the other woman had threatened her. The officer didn’t see any dirt on the patio. When the officer asked the woman what the threat was, she said the woman told her if she kept taking pictures of her kids that they would have problems. Just based off that statement, it does not make it a threat, the officer said. Therefore, no further action was taken.