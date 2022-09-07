 Wednesday, September 7, 2022 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chip Baker Is Chairman For New 11-Member County Commission

Wednesday, September 7, 2022
County Attorney Rheubin Taylor and County Commission Chairman Chip Baker
County Attorney Rheubin Taylor and County Commission Chairman Chip Baker

Chip Baker was chosen by unanimous vote on Wednesday morning to serve as chairman of the new 11-member County Commission.

Joe Graham will be vice chairman. He was not at the meeting due to illness. Steve Highlander was also nominated for that post, but he only got the vote of David Sharpe.

One of the first issues was figuring out how to fit 11 commissioners, the county mayor and the county attorney on the dais. County Attorney Rheubin Taylor moved down by the clerks, leaving only one new spot needed for the county mayor - Weston Wamp.

Todd Leamon, public works administrator, said a contractor was chosen by an RFP process to enlarge the dais at a cost of $49,000. That work will hopefully be completed by the next commission meeting next Wednesday.

Mr. Leamon said the seat would be added on the right side of the room and it would eliminate one exit point to the audience area for the commissioners. There will still be exits through doors at the back and on the other side closer to the County Commission office.

Mr. Wamp noted that the commission now is "all guys." Previously, Katherlyn Geter and Sabrena Smedley served on the panel.

He said his new chief of staff, Claire McVay, would "add some grace" to the equation. The Chattanooga native and graduate of Duke University had a 25-year career working in the U.S. Congress, including in the offices of both former Senator Bob Corker and former Rep. Zach Wamp.

Chip Baker is congratulated by Bill Knowles
Chip Baker is congratulated by Bill Knowles

Police Blotter: Driver Of Wrecked Jeep Takes Off The Tag And Leaves; Woman Complains That Kids Are Throwing Dirt On Her Patio

Red Bank Unhappy With WWTA ; Hires Consultants

3 Arrested For Drive-By Shooting In Cleveland On June 28


Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Jumps In Polls

Georgia, still glowing after Saturday’s 49-3 mauling of then-11 th ranked Oregon, leapfrogged over Alabama as the No. 1 college football team in the country on Tuesday in several polls. You’ll remember Georgia won last season’s national championship with a convincing 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide but Alabama was darn-near unanimous as the No. 1 choice in the preseason polls. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee To Play In Pennsylvania For 1st Time In Program History

When Tennessee visits Pittsburgh, it will be the first time in program history the Vols play in the state of Pennsylvania. Otherwise, not much in the way of new ground will be broken during Saturday’s football game at Acrisure Stadium. Assuming the Tennessee team bus drivers are local and know their way around Pittsburgh’s tricky downtown streets, nearly everything else will ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week One

Not to brag....but my SEC picks from week one went very, very well. I picked 13 of 14 games correctly with my only miss being the Utah-Florida game, won by the Gators. Of course, a lot of folks probably missed that one. Here are some other observations from week one: Florida, under new head coach Billy Napier, is actually pretty good and quarterback Anthony Richardson is ... (click for more)


