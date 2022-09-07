Chip Baker Is Chairman For New 11-Member County Commission

Chip Baker was chosen by unanimous vote on Wednesday morning to serve as chairman of the new 11-member County Commission.

Joe Graham will be vice chairman. He was not at the meeting due to illness. Steve Highlander was also nominated for that post, but he only got the vote of David Sharpe.

One of the first issues was figuring out how to fit 11 commissioners, the county mayor and the county attorney on the dais. County Attorney Rheubin Taylor moved down by the clerks, leaving only one new spot needed for the county mayor - Weston Wamp.

Todd Leamon, public works administrator, said a contractor was chosen by an RFP process to enlarge the dais at a cost of $49,000. That work will hopefully be completed by the next commission meeting next Wednesday.

Mr. Leamon said the seat would be added on the right side of the room and it would eliminate one exit point to the audience area for the commissioners. There will still be exits through doors at the back and on the other side closer to the County Commission office.

Mr. Wamp noted that the commission now is "all guys." Previously, Katherlyn Geter and Sabrena Smedley served on the panel.

He said his new chief of staff, Claire McVay, would "add some grace" to the equation. The Chattanooga native and graduate of Duke University had a 25-year career working in the U.S. Congress, including in the offices of both former Senator Bob Corker and former Rep. Zach Wamp.