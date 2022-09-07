Home On North Hickory Street Damaged By Fire Wednesday Night

An alert passerby sounded the alarm on a Chattanooga house fire Wednesday night, notifying 911 that they saw flames coming from the porch.

Chattanooga Fire Department companies were dispatched to the residence in the 400 block of North Hickory Street around 7:50 p.m. and reported a working house fire.

Hose lines were laid on 3rd Street and CPD blocked traffic as an aggressive attack on the fire was launched. The home was searched and all occupants were outside and accounted for.

The fire was ruled out at 8:12 p.m.

The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Ladder 5, Engine 5, Engine 4, Squad 1, Engine 15, Quint 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 Green Shift responded. EPB, HCEMS and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue’s Rehab Unit provided assistance on scene.