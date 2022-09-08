Police Say 22-Year-Old Johnson City Man Was Shot In The Head While Sitting In Car On July 31; Brooks, Crayton Charged

Chattanooga Police say a 22-year-old Johnson City man was shot in the head when he made a movement after being told to hand over money in an incident on July 31. Joe Brooks was charged earlier in the killing of Christopher Harris, and now 20-year-old Jamal Crayton is also in custody.

CPD fugitive investigators, U.S. marshals, and RTIC investigators, using Public Safety and Chattanooga Housing Authority camera systems, located and arrested Crayton on Wednesday.

Crayton was arrested at 3:30 p.m.

Arrested along with Crayton was Milik Woodley, 19, who was wanted for aggravated robbery in a case in which Crayton is also charged.

Both suspects were transported to Silverdale.

The arrests were made at 2800 Hickory St.

In the Harris slaying, an investigator said on the afternoon of July 31, he was flagged down by the driver of a silver Ford Focus at Erlanger East. The victim, Harris, was in the front passenger seat with a bullet to the head. He was declared dead.

The witness said he was driving the Focus and Harris was in the front seat when they picked up Brooks and Crayton at Shepherd Hills Apartments at 404 Tunnel Blvd.

He said they drove to a blue house near Glass Street (2508 O'Rear). He said after they parked in the driveway that Brooks pulled a gun, pointed it at Harris and demanded money. He said Brooks shot Harris in the head when he made a movement rather than hand over money.

He said he was then asked for money, but he told them he did not have any. He said Brooks and Crayton got out of the car and ran around behind the house.

In the aggravated robbery on Aug. 5 in which Crayton and Woodley are charged, a witness said he was walking on Windsor Street when a gold Chevy Impala pulled up beside. He said he accepted a ride.

He said an Hispanic male was the driver and Crayton and Woodley were also in the vehicle. He said Crayton and Woodley pulled out guns and demanded his belongings. He said he gave them his OMM bag that contained an iPhone 12, iPhone charger, GPS charger, his ID and Social Security card.

He said they then let him out of the vehicle.

An investigator said Crayton and Woodley are brothers, and he had investigated them before for robbery.