Suspect Arrested In E. 21st St Carjacking

Gregory Lamar Gillespie Jr., 29, has been arrested in a carjacking on E. 21st Street.

CPD Fugitive, U.S. marshals, FBI, and Catoosa County Sheriff's Office located the carjacking suspect at 403 Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday.

Gillespie is charged in the carjacking of a 2016 Nissan Altima that occurred Monday at 2703 E 21st St.

C PD Robbery conducted a search warrant of the residence where the 2016 Nissan Altima was recovered as well as another stolen vehicle.

In the incident, a man said he was held at gunpoint and his car was taken.

Gillespie has been charged with carjacking by the CPD Robbery Unit.