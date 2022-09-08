Suspect Arrested In E. 21st St Carjacking

 Thursday, September 8, 2022 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Gregory Lamar Gillespie
Gregory Lamar Gillespie Jr., 29,  has been arrested in a carjacking on E. 21st Street.
 
CPD Fugitive, U.S. marshals, FBI, and Catoosa County Sheriff's Office located the carjacking suspect at 403 Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday.
 
 Gillespie is charged in the carjacking of a 2016 Nissan Altima that occurred Monday at 2703 E 21st St.
 
CPD Robbery conducted a search warrant of the residence where the 2016 Nissan Altima was recovered as well as another stolen vehicle.
 
In the incident, a man said he was held at gunpoint and his car was taken.
 
 Gillespie has been charged with carjacking by the CPD Robbery Unit.
 
 In addition, Gillespie had 25 additional outstanding warrants and is currently facing additional federal charges.

Police Say 22-Year-Old Johnson City Man Was Shot In The Head While Sitting In Car On July 31; Brooks, Crayton Charged

Police Blotter: Lady Makes Off With Unscanned Items From Wal-Mart Self-Checkout; Couple Fighting Over Stolen ID At Staybridge Suites

Miss Cora Stratton, Chattanooga's Pre-Eminent Art Teacher, Had Home On Poplar Street


Chattanooga Police say a 22-year-old Johnson City man was shot in the head when he made a movement after being told to hand over money in an incident on July 31. Joe Brooks was charged earlier ... (click for more)

An employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police a woman who was checking out at a self-checkout was seen placing several items into bags without scanning them, as well as larger items ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's best known art teacher lived near the foot of Cameron Hill for many years. Miss Cora Stratton and her close-knit family lived many years at 321 Poplar St. She was " the last ... (click for more)



Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Jumps In Polls

Georgia, still glowing after Saturday’s 49-3 mauling of then-11 th ranked Oregon, leapfrogged over Alabama as the No. 1 college football team in the country on Tuesday in several polls. You’ll remember Georgia won last season’s national championship with a convincing 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide but Alabama was darn-near unanimous as the No. 1 choice in the preseason polls. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Many More Vol Questions Will Be Answered By Pittsburgh Contest

Pittsburgh will ask more questions, many more, of Tennessee and the state of the Vols’ football play than Ball State did in the season opener. Josh Heupel on Monday anticipated the scope and nature of Saturday’s inquiry at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee’s coach characterized the competitive Q & A in terms of “understanding the type of game that’s going to be played.” “The ... (click for more)

CFC Scores Big Road Win At Albion San Diego

Chattanooga FC picked up three crucial points on the road in a 2-1 victory over Albion San Diego. The boys in blue displayed incredible character to fight back from behind with goals from Markus Naglestad and Alex McGrath overturning a halftime deficit. Chattanooga entered the match in desperate need of three points, especially with the competitor of the night, Albion San Diego, ... (click for more)


