Woman Injured In Carjacking On S. Kelley Street

A 31-year-old woman was injured in a carjacking early Friday morning.
Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
At 5:41 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a carjacking. Upon arrival, police made contact with a female victim whose vehicle had been taken by force.I
It was the third local early morning carjacking in recent days.
