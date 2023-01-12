Police Blotter: Loaded Gun Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle; Someone Leaves Gun At Chattanooga Billiard Club

A man on Northshore Drive told police someone entered his wife's 2022 Bronco and stole a black SCCY 9mm pistol from the glove box. He said one magazine was inserted with 8-9 rounds loaded. He is unsure what time the theft occurred, saying it was sometime between 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. He said the vehicle was unlocked during this incident and no damage was discovered on the vehicle. No suspect information is available. Police entered this firearm into NCIC as stolen.



A man on E. 12th Street told police he believes someone is after him. He said once he gets on E. 11th Street, he will be okay. Police drove through the area and did not locate anyone following the man.

A man told police $3,000 had been taken out of his Bank of America account. He said a check was utilized under his wife's name at Citi Bank. He said he is unsure of which Citi Bank and what day the check was cashed. He gave police the Citi Bank account number where the $3,000 was deposited. The man said he is unsure of how this person obtained his and his wife's information. He was unable to provide any suspect information.

A disorder was reported at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. A store clerk told police that a man wouldn't leave the property when asked to do so, and she wanted police to make him move along. The clerk also asked if police would trespass the man from the property. Police told the man to leave the property and not return because he had been trespassed from the property. The man collected his belongings and left the area on foot.

A couple was causing a disorder at a residence on Crestview Drive. Police spoke with the couple, who said they had been in a disorder prior to police arrival when the woman dropped off the man's property. Both were in an off and on relationship. Both said the relationship was over now. The woman left in her vehicle to her own residence. The man stayed at his residence on Crestview Drive.

A man on N. Hickory Street told police he and his girlfriend had been drinking, which turned into the two of them arguing with each other, resulting in his girlfriend leaving. Police asked the man if he or his girlfriend had hit each other, and he said there was no physical contact, they were just arguing.

A man called police to get his belongings back from a residence on N. St. Marks Avenue. The homeowner placed the man's items in the driveway and he left the scene without issue.

An electrician for Tri-State Electrical told police his company Ford Transit van had been parked at Hixson Recreation Center at 5410 School Dr. and the driver side window was broken and several items were stolen from inside.

An employee at Chattanooga Billiard Club at 110 Jordan Dr. told police someone left a firearm in the bathroom and didn’t come back to pick it up. Police retrieved a Smith and Wesson 38 special revolver that had not been reported stolen. It was turned into property for safe keeping.