Latest Headlines

Foundation Proceeding With $56 Million Project For Tivoli Renovation; New Bobby Stone Theatre Announced

  • Thursday, January 12, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell
Nick Wilkinson
Nick Wilkinson

The Tivoli Foundation is proceeding with a $57 million project to renovate the Tivoli Theatre and build the new Tivoli Performing Arts Center next door in the former Fowler Brothers building, Nick Wilkinson, executive director of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation said Thursday. He said $23 million has been raised to date and tax credits will help in funding the project.

It is set to reopen in 2024.

Mr. Wilkinson also told members of the Rotary Club that the new center will include an educational outreach arm and a new, fourth venue, the Bobby Stone Theatre.

“We’re very excited about this new venue and what it will allow us to have,” Mr. Wilkinson said.

The Bobby Stone Theatre is named after a founding board member, a filmmaker, and funded by the Bobby Stone Foundation. The 250-seat venue’s retracting seats mean the space can be adapted for classes, rehearsals and other uses.

He said the project was responsible for creating 404 full-time equivalent positions in 2022, and is on track to create 759 for 2025 upon reopening.

Mr. Wilkinson said that as River City Company, the Lyndhurst Foundation and others begin to focus on the future of Broad Street, the performing arts center will be the “lynchpin piece” bringing riverfront Chattanooga and Southside together in the city center.

“We hope this is a shot in the arm,” he said.

The Tivoli’s educational outreach will include performing arts, technical training and theatre direction. The Tivoli is a member of the Broadway League and will focus on bringing Broadway shows to Chattanooga. Its classes and events will revolve around the shows it brings. The Tivoli Foundation has pledged that 50 percent of participants will come from low-income and minority backgrounds.

“There are far too many people in our community who do not have access to the arts,” Mr. Wilkinson said.

Tivoli Theatre restrooms and concessions spaces will be completely re-done and expanded into the former Fowler Brothers building. There will be ground-floor retail and a rooftop bar, a “holistic and comprehensive experience,” Mr. Wilkinson said.

Local groups studied the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis and the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville to set the Tivoli on its new trajectory.

“Why can’t we have that in Chattanooga?” Mr. Wilkinson asked.

The energy and momentum of this “renovations and reimagining” of the Tivoli are a belated celebration of the “Jewel of the South’s” first centennial in March 2021, he said.

The Tivoli Foundation was formed in 2015 to separate the theatre from the city. Then it was losing $1.5 million a year. In 2022 it generated $25 million in direct expenditures. Before 2015 the Tivoli had 20 acts a year. Now it has shows “every other day,” the speaker said.

Mr. Wilkinson said 26 percent of the stage calendar is taken by local nonprofits including Chattanooga Ballet, the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera and the Chattanooga Boys Choir.

At first people said Chattanooga’s not a music town, Mr. Wilkinson said.

“I can literally say we’ve turned that script 100 percent,” he said. The shows he attracts reflect Chattanooga’s diverse population and tastes, he said.

Shows may move year to year from the smallest Walker Theatre, which seats about 850, through the Tivoli, which seats 1,750, to Memorial Auditorium, which seats 3,800.

Mr. Wilkinson said that now that the Tivoli group has established a good footing, “It’s time to polish the Jewel.”

Tivoli Theatre opened March 19, 1921 as a “picture palace” with tickets for 25 cents. It was designed and built by Rapp and Rapp and R.H. Hunt and was among the first five public buildings in the country to have air conditioning. It was saved from razing in the 1960s and 1970s by the Lyndhurst Foundation and other local philanthropists.

The Tivoli was last restored in 1989, re-opening with a Peter, Paul and Mary concert.

The Tivoli’s Wurlitzer organ will be preserved and restored. That organ and the Austin organ at Memorial Auditorium, named Opus 1206, are two of only about 300 in existence, Mr. Wilkinson said.

Latest Headlines
Senator Watson Takes Oath Of Office, Is Reappointed Chairman Of Finance Committee
Senator Watson Takes Oath Of Office, Is Reappointed Chairman Of Finance Committee
  • Breaking News
  • 1/12/2023
Foundation Proceeding With $56 Million Project For Tivoli Renovation; New Bobby Stone Theatre Announced
Foundation Proceeding With $56 Million Project For Tivoli Renovation; New Bobby Stone Theatre Announced
  • Breaking News
  • 1/12/2023
Georgia Senate Announces New Committee Chairs
  • Breaking News
  • 1/12/2023
Section Of Old Building Collapses On Main Street; 3 People In Car Hit By Bricks Are OK
  • Breaking News
  • 1/12/2023
Winds Bring Some Road Issues
  • Breaking News
  • 1/12/2023
PHOTOS: Mocs Defeat Western Carolina
  • Sports
  • 1/12/2023
Breaking News
Senator Watson Takes Oath Of Office, Is Reappointed Chairman Of Finance Committee
Senator Watson Takes Oath Of Office, Is Reappointed Chairman Of Finance Committee
  • 1/12/2023

State Senator Bo Watson took the oath of office on Tuesday in Nashville as the 113th General Assembly was gaveled in on the first day of the legislature’s organization session. Senator Watson ... more

Georgia Senate Announces New Committee Chairs
  • 1/12/2023

Lt. Governor Burt Jones and the Senate Committee on Assignments on Thursday announced new standing committee chairs for the first session of the 157th Georgia General Assembly. “I want to ... more

Winds Bring Some Road Issues
  • 1/12/2023

The Thursday storm caused a number of road issues in Chattanooga. City officials said at 1:29 p.m. the following locations are closed or have limited access: Main Street between Market ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/12/2023
Rhea County Officials Welcome "Huge" Tire Plant Announcement
  • 1/12/2023
Coffee Shop Customer Won't Leave At Closing - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/12/2023
Threat To Ocoee Middle School Determined To Be False
  • 1/11/2023
Truck Driver Arrested For Felony Reckless Endangerment In Collegedale Train Derailment
Truck Driver Arrested For Felony Reckless Endangerment In Collegedale Train Derailment
  • 1/11/2023
Opinion
A Curious Choice For UTC MLK Day Keynote Speaker - And Response (2)
  • 1/12/2023
Bobby Wood Was A Rock Of Civility
  • 1/12/2023
Laboratories Of Democracy
  • 1/12/2023
Bobby Wood Served With Honor And Distinction
  • 1/12/2023
Biden In Wanderland
  • 1/10/2023
Sports
Stephens Outstanding Again As Mocs Trounce Catamounts
  • 1/11/2023
Vols Stay Perfect In SEC With 77-68 Win Over Vanderbilt
  • 1/10/2023
UTC's Smith Named To FCS Athletics Director’s Association Academic All-Star Team
  • 1/11/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
PHOTOS: Mocs Defeat Western Carolina
  • 1/12/2023
Happenings
Library Hosting Special Preview Of Americans And The Holocaust For Jewish Community
  • 1/12/2023
Performing Arts League Presents Sunday Showcase Of Young Talent
Performing Arts League Presents Sunday Showcase Of Young Talent
  • 1/12/2023
Jerry Summers: Whose Ox Is Being Gored?
Jerry Summers: Whose Ox Is Being Gored?
  • 1/12/2023
Tyler Boyd Speaks At Colonial Dames Meeting
Tyler Boyd Speaks At Colonial Dames Meeting
  • 1/12/2023
East Ridge Offices Closed In Observance Of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
  • 1/12/2023
Entertainment
Lee University Presidential Concert Series To Present Piano Faculty Performance
  • 1/12/2023
Chattanooga Is Next Stop On Steven Cade’s Giving Guitars Tour
Chattanooga Is Next Stop On Steven Cade’s Giving Guitars Tour
  • 1/11/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Eating Season
Best Of Grizzard - The Eating Season
  • 1/11/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Good Ol' Boy
Best Of Grizzard - Good Ol' Boy
  • 1/10/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
  • 1/6/2023
Opinion
A Curious Choice For UTC MLK Day Keynote Speaker - And Response (2)
  • 1/12/2023
Bobby Wood Was A Rock Of Civility
  • 1/12/2023
Laboratories Of Democracy
  • 1/12/2023
Dining
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Business
Catoosa County Chamber Of Commerce Has Annual Meeting Brunch
  • 1/12/2023
QuikTrip Opens Travel Center In Chattanooga
QuikTrip Opens Travel Center In Chattanooga
  • 1/12/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Jan. 16-20
  • 1/12/2023
Real Estate
Urban Story Ventures Closes On Former Macy’s, Attracts Multifamily Developer
Urban Story Ventures Closes On Former Macy’s, Attracts Multifamily Developer
  • 1/12/2023
Steven Sharpe: December 2022 Housing Market Statistics
  • 1/12/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 5-11
  • 1/12/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Chattanooga Student Team Wins NASA STEM Challenge, Experiments Will Take Flight This Summer
  • 1/12/2023
New UTC Fellowship Creates Artist Opportunities
New UTC Fellowship Creates Artist Opportunities
  • 1/12/2023
Dr. Angela Davis To Highlight UTC MLK Day 2023
Dr. Angela Davis To Highlight UTC MLK Day 2023
  • 1/11/2023
Living Well
LIFE FORCE Becomes First Air Medical Transport Provider In Tennessee To Offer High Flow Oxygen Therapy Capabilities
LIFE FORCE Becomes First Air Medical Transport Provider In Tennessee To Offer High Flow Oxygen Therapy Capabilities
  • 1/12/2023
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-of-Life Support Program
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-of-Life Support Program
  • 1/11/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Completes 25,000 Touches Campaign With Almost 30K Interactions
  • 1/11/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
  • 1/12/2023
John Shearer: Finding Georgia Football Graves Amid Harriet Greve Search
  • 1/10/2023
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga's First Outdoor Pickleball Courts Coming In Spring
  • 1/11/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
  • 1/7/2023
2023 Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 14-15
  • 1/6/2023
Travel
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: What To Do With Eternity In Our Hearts
Bob Tamasy: What To Do With Eternity In Our Hearts
  • 1/12/2023
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
  • 1/12/2023
"Help Finding My Way" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/11/2023
Obituaries
Robert Lewis Humble
Robert Lewis Humble
  • 1/12/2023
Velma Alford
Velma Alford
  • 1/12/2023
Curtis Lee Fairbanks, Sr.
Curtis Lee Fairbanks, Sr.
  • 1/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Moore, Guy Neville (LaFayette)
  • 1/12/2023
Hoglund, Becky (Trion)
  • 1/12/2023
Miranda, Isaac (Dalton)
Miranda, Isaac (Dalton)
  • 1/12/2023