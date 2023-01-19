Latest Headlines

CARTA Executive Director Lisa Maragnano To Take Early Retirement Amid Transit Agency's Uncertain Future

  • Thursday, January 19, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell
Lisa Maragnano
Lisa Maragnano

The CARTA board of directors voted Thursday to offer early retirement to Executive Director Lisa Maragnano in anticipation of a new, if unknown, phase.

In December, the city of Chattanooga chose Via logistics and transit tech company to conduct a city-wide study of transitions in local public transportation. Via is already running CARTA’s new on-demand program in North Brainerd and East Brainerd.

“They know Chattanooga very well now,” said Ms. Maragnano. “We’re very happy with them.” Since the pilot program began in August 2022, Via has worked out kinks in mapping issues, customer service and communication with CARTA, it was stated.

Board members said that CARTA was not invited to participate in the city’s transportation study.

Ms. Maragnano’s retirement was recommended by CARTA legal counsel Allen McCallie, who said it is “critical to the long-term health of CARTA.” Mr. McCallie emphasized that Ms. Maragnano has navigated the “tumult” of the last three years with exceptional leadership, as CARTA is today in good financial and ridership health, he said.

“Lisa has done it extremely well,” Mr. McCallie said.

Ms. Maragnano has served in that role at since 2013. She came to CARTA in 2011 to train with the previous executive director Tom Dugan and take his place. She has worked in public transportation for 42 years.

“It’s one of those jobs you have in your heart,” she said. “I look forward to working with you for the next 17 months.”

Ms. Maragnano will retire no later than June 30 of this year, and she will serve as a full-time consultant for one year more to train the next executive director.

The board approved Chief Operating Office Jeff Smith as interim executive director.

RED BANK

CARTA hopes to expand its Care-a-Van service in Red Bank, begun in July 2022 with a COVID-era grant that provided $24,000 for transportation for elderly and disabled riders. Red Bank is spreading the program over three years. The Care-a-Van makes 45 trips a month in Red Bank.

“They’re very excited about the service,” Ms. Maragnano said. “They’d like to see it grow.” CARTA officials will meet with Red Bank commissioners in February to discuss Care-a-Van and explore connections with senior centers and recreation centers.

TENNESSEE’S BUILD WITH US PROGRAM

CARTA officials will attend a Tennessee Public Transportation Association meeting this Monday to ask TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley to consider and include public transportation in its choice lanes project plans. Choice lanes would be built with public-private partnerships to ease congestion in Tennessee’s big urban areas, and the state money saved would go to rural road projects.

Ms. Maragnano said public transit should have use of the choice lanes without fees, and cities should plan to build amenities like bus stops, bus shelters and park-and-ride stations for public transit access.

CARTA ANNIVERSARY

CARTA will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a customer appreciation day Jan. 26. CARTA will offer customers free rides and gifts to thank them for patronage and commitment to CARTA.

Chairman John Bilderback honored past employees, too.

“Their blood, sweat and tears are all over this organization,” he said. A celebration and awards banquet will be held for employees Jan. 29.

