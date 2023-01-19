With Wrecker Charges Up, More Companies Want To Get Into The Business

Since the city approved new, higher rates for tow truck businesses, wrecker inspector Officer Philip Moser told the wrecker board that he has been inundated with calls from owners of towing companies. Now that the business will be profitable, he said, the many calls are requests to be put on the city of Chattanooga’s rotation list.

Officer Moser said the procedure when responding to a wreck is that individuals involved have the right to call the company that they want to use rather than having police call the city’s dispatcher, although the city prefers, they use a company that is licensed and that has been inspected. He said most people have no idea of who to call if they need to be towed. In those cases a dispatcher is called and the next towing company on the rotation list for that district will be contacted to take care of it.

The city is divided into six districts, each with their own rotation list, so wreckers can reach the problem quickly and get the roads back open. Now Officer Moser is being asked if a company can be put on the lists in two or more districts, and in some cases, he has been asked for the company to have a presence in all six districts.

Officer Moser asked the wrecker board for input about how many companies can be put on rotation and if they recommend putting a cap on the number. Currently 29 companies are on the city’s rotations as a whole. The district around East Brainerd and I-75 has eight on the list, the most of any area. The wrecker code sets no limit now.

If there is no control over the number of participants, it could get up to 40-45 companies, said Wrecker Board Vice Chairman Vince Butler. Part of the problem with the large number is that the city has just one person designated for inspections that are required for all the businesses, which is more than one person can handle. Inspections make sure they have trucks that are sufficient and all the necessary equipment available. “We need guidance,” he said.

The wrecker board members were unable to make a recommendation on Thursday. Board Member Ron Smith said he does not believe increasing the number of companies is needed and suggested allowing a new business to replace one that chooses to drop off the rotation lists.

Board Member Dan Mayfield was undecided. He said for small business owners he hesitated imposing a cap. It is about how you stand on free enterprise versus government control, he said. But he recognized that it is a huge investment for the owner of a company with the high cost of trucks and equipment.

Vice Chairman Butler agreed that he would have to think about it before capping the number. This conversation will be continued at the next wrecker board meeting. It is hoped that representatives from the towing industry and citizens will participate in the discussion and give their thoughts.

Mark Shackleford, owner of Shackleford Towing and Recovery, who represented the industry during the process of establishing new rates, told the board that he has applied for a second rotation. He asked if it is legal to stop an expansion when limits cannot be put on other type of business such as, for example, convenience stores.

Another unknown is if authority over the wrecker companies will be moved to be under the rule of the Chattanooga Transportation Board. There has been talk about separating off the commercial tows. Mr. Shackleford said he is looking for people who are knowledgeable about the towing business, to participate on the Transportation Board if that happens.

Currently, the Beer Board does double duty as the Wrecker Board.

The wrecker board will be able to make a recommendation, but the final decision will need to be made by the Chattanooga City Council.