Police Blotter: Men Parked At Walmart Exit Door Just Waiting For A Friend; Man's Neighbor Threatens To "Put Bullet Holes In Him"

Police observed a suspicious vehicle stationary at the pharmacy entrance of the Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road. When stopping behind the vehicle, police could see that it was occupied by two people. As police stopped, the vehicle began moving. Police then conducted a traffic stop in the parking area. The silver Jeep Patriot bearing a Georgia tag was in disrepair and the two occupants looked questionable. Police identified the male driver and the male front seat passenger. While speaking with both of them, police could see nothing suspicious in the vehicle. Both men were checked and no outstanding warrants were found. The driver said that they were just waiting for a friend to come out. Police then explained that Walmart associates get nervous when a get-away vehicle is parked at the exit door. After positively identifying both men, they were released with no further action taken.



Police spoke with a man on Gunbarrel Road who said he was homeless and staying under the building due to the rain. Police informed the man the manager of the Walgreens, 2289 Gunbarrel Road, asked that he leave the property. The man cleaned up the area then left the property without issue.

A man on Highland Avenue requested police stand by while his ex-girlfriend was getting her belongings. After she did so, she left without incident.

Officers observed a man sitting at the bottom of the exit ramp from I-24 (west) and Cummings Highway. The man is a known homeless man who stays in that area. It was suggested the man relocate from the ramp. He did not have any current active warrants and left without incident.

A man on Miller Drive told police he heard a commotion outside of his home. When he looked outside, he noticed a black male and white female arguing. The man then stuck his hand in the woman's face prior to them walking inside another residence. Police spoke with the man and woman, who both said that they were in a verbal only argument and nothing physical had occurred. Police told both of them to be cautious as they have many neighbors and passers by. They seemed fine when police left.

A manager at the Popeye's, 4428 Highway 58, told police an employee had an attitude with him, so he told the employee to go home. He said the employee refused to leave and was causing a scene in the store. He said he just wanted police to make sure the employee left. Police spoke to the employee, who agreed to leave.

Officers responded to a suspicious bicycle at the Mapco Gas Station at 201 Browns Ferry Road. The caller said the bike has been sitting across from his property for three or four days and he thinks that it might be stolen. Police located the blue Avalanche All Terra mountain bike abandoned on the Mapco property The serial number was checked for stolen, but it came back negative. The bike was on private property, so police left it there.

A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police his neighbor threatened him by saying "he's going to put bullet holes in him." The man said that he felt threatened and would like the incident reported for documentation purposes.