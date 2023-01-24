Man Facing Multiple Charges After Going Down Main Street On Wrong Side Of Road

A man who witnesses say drove down crowded Main Street on the wrong side of the road last Friday afternoon is facing multiple charges.

Burton Webb, 44, of 1278 Duane Road, was finally taken into custody after fleeing from police.

Police said at 3:30 p.m. they began to get reports of a white Toyota 4Runner driving on the opposite side of the road, traveling toward oncoming traffic, near Main and Wautauga. The vehicle was going west in the east bound lane.

Vehicles going east had to swerve to get out of the way of the 4Runner.

An officer spotted the 4Runner, which then turned onto Slayton Street. The officer activated her emergency equipment as the SUV began to drive away and got back onto Main Street.

The vehicle, going about 15 mph, turned onto Market Street and finally turned over at the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

Officers ran to the driver's side door, trying to get the driver to exit. However, he then pulled off, running the red light at Choo Choo Avenue.

Police were able to get the tag number from the 4Runner and trace it to Webb, who had a revoked driver's license for DUI.

Charges against Webb include felony reckless endangerment, failure to exercise due care, running a red light, driving on a revoked license, and evading arrest.