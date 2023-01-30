3 Die From Fentanyl Overdoses At Kensington; 3 Have To Be Revived In Fort Oglethorpe

Three people have died of fentanyl overdoses at a residence at Kensington, Ga., address.

In Fort Oglethorpe, three people were found passed out, but they were revived after emergency personnel arrived and administered narcan.

Those found dead at Kensington were Donald Ray Wallin, 70, of LaFayette, Kevin Leroy Walker, 55, of LaFayette, and Carla Joann Quillen, 37, of Menlo, Ga.

The bodies were discovered at 88 Walden Spur Road on Monday morning.

In the incident in Fort Oglethorpe, Catoosa County Fire Department, Catoosa County Sheriff's Department and the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department all responded. to a home on Sunday shortly before 7 p.m. They requested at least three more EMS units, saying they had several people with CPR in progress.

Narcan was also being administered.

Puckett EMS advised that they were able to get everyone breathing.

Two fire personnel had to be treated at a hospital for fentanyl exposure.

A woman at the home with outstanding warrants was arrested.