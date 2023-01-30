Latest Headlines

3 Die From Fentanyl Overdoses At Kensington; 3 Have To Be Revived In Fort Oglethorpe

  • Monday, January 30, 2023

Three people have died of fentanyl overdoses at a residence at Kensington, Ga., address.

In Fort Oglethorpe, three people were found passed out, but they were revived after emergency personnel arrived and administered narcan.

Those found dead at Kensington were Donald Ray Wallin, 70, of LaFayette, Kevin Leroy Walker, 55, of LaFayette, and Carla Joann Quillen, 37, of Menlo, Ga.

The bodies were discovered at 88 Walden Spur Road on Monday morning.

In the incident in Fort Oglethorpe, Catoosa County Fire Department, Catoosa County Sheriff's Department and the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department all responded. to a home on Sunday shortly before 7 p.m. They requested at least three more EMS units, saying they had several people with CPR in progress.

Narcan was also being administered.

Puckett EMS advised that they were able to get everyone breathing.

Two fire personnel had to be treated at a hospital for fentanyl exposure.

A woman at the home with outstanding warrants was arrested.

Latest Headlines
Bill Named For Cleveland Firefighter Would Support Fire Personnel With PTSD Diagnosis
Bill Named For Cleveland Firefighter Would Support Fire Personnel With PTSD Diagnosis
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2023
3 Die From Fentanyl Overdoses At Kensington; 3 Have To Be Revived In Fort Oglethorpe
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2023
GPS Fall Athletic Teams Earn TSSAA Distinguished Scholastic Achievement Awards
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/30/2023
2 Women Shot At House In Ooltewah
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines At Tennessee Vs. Texas
  • Sports
  • 1/30/2023
Teen With Gun At Funeral Home Parking Lot Gets 71-Month Federal Prison Sentence
Teen With Gun At Funeral Home Parking Lot Gets 71-Month Federal Prison Sentence
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2023
Breaking News
Bill Named For Cleveland Firefighter Would Support Fire Personnel With PTSD Diagnosis
Bill Named For Cleveland Firefighter Would Support Fire Personnel With PTSD Diagnosis
  • 1/30/2023

State Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) and Rep. Johnny Garrett (R-Goodlettsville) on Monday filed the James ‘Dustin’ Samples Act, which seeks to reduce stigma and provide support for firefighters ... more

Teen With Gun At Funeral Home Parking Lot Gets 71-Month Federal Prison Sentence
Teen With Gun At Funeral Home Parking Lot Gets 71-Month Federal Prison Sentence
  • 1/30/2023

A teen who was spotted by a federal agent holding a pistol on the parking lot of a Chattanooga funeral home has been sentenced to serve 71 months in federal prison. Malachi Jackson, who was ... more

Police Blotter: Man Going Through Garbage Is Looking For Lottery Tickets; Woman Is Adamant She Didn’t Steal Shoes
  • 1/30/2023

Police saw a man on the property of the closed gas station at 3131 Broad St. He said he was going through the garbage looking for lottery tickets. Police told him to leave the property and he ... more

Breaking News
Man With Gun At Chattanooga Volkswagen Plant Must Serve 54 Months In Federal Prison
Man With Gun At Chattanooga Volkswagen Plant Must Serve 54 Months In Federal Prison
  • 1/30/2023
Chattanooga Felon Found With Gun Gets 6 Years In Federal Prison
Chattanooga Felon Found With Gun Gets 6 Years In Federal Prison
  • 1/30/2023
Gunshot Death Of Woman On Merriam Street Being Investigated As Homicide
  • 1/30/2023
Driver Has To Be Extricated After Wreck Near Ooltewah Exit Of I-75
Driver Has To Be Extricated After Wreck Near Ooltewah Exit Of I-75
  • 1/30/2023
Person Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of Crash - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/30/2023
Opinion
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units?
  • 1/30/2023
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms
  • 1/28/2023
Conversion Of "Classified" Documents - And Response
  • 1/28/2023
Thoughtful Prayer For A Grieving Memphis Family
  • 1/27/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Make It To #2
Dan Fleser: Vols Make It To #2
  • 1/30/2023
Tim Haralson Named Director Of Local First Tee Program
Tim Haralson Named Director Of Local First Tee Program
  • 1/29/2023
Randy Smith: College Basketball - Down The Stretch
Randy Smith: College Basketball - Down The Stretch
  • 1/30/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines At Tennessee Vs. Texas
  • 1/30/2023
Happenings
Ferris Robinson: Bringing The Pelvic Floor Into The Open
Ferris Robinson: Bringing The Pelvic Floor Into The Open
  • 1/29/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Hixson Hardee’s Closing, East Lake Center, Lady Vols and Baylor Wrestling
  • 1/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Daughters Of The American Revolution
Jerry Summers: Daughters Of The American Revolution
  • 1/30/2023
Free Museum Passes Available From Hunter Museum And Chattanooga Public Library
  • 1/30/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Plans Mardi Gras Festivities
  • 1/30/2023
Entertainment
Music, Life, Legacy of Roland Hayes To Be Featured On UTC's Roland Hayes Concert Hall Stage
Music, Life, Legacy of Roland Hayes To Be Featured On UTC's Roland Hayes Concert Hall Stage
  • 1/30/2023
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Shows $43.6 Million Local Economic Impact
  • 1/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Consumption Of Alcohol
Best Of Grizzard: Consumption Of Alcohol
  • 1/27/2023
Lee School of Music to Present Saxophone Ensemble, Studio Recital Feb. 3
  • 1/27/2023
Lee University School Of Music To Host Clarinet Day
  • 1/26/2023
Opinion
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units?
  • 1/30/2023
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms
  • 1/28/2023
Dining
Reignbow Baking Co. Opens Doors Feb. 1
  • 1/21/2023
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Business
HHM CPAs Welcomes 2 Directors And 6 Others To Growing Team
  • 1/30/2023
TDCI Returns Record-breaking $11.49M To Tennesseans In 2022 Through Department’s Mediation Efforts
  • 1/30/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Matt Hullender
  • 1/30/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority To Open Waiting List Lottery For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 1/27/2023
Steven Sharpe: Showing Up And Being Present
  • 1/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 19-25
  • 1/26/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Dr. Robert Pearigen Is New Leader At The University Of The South
Dr. Robert Pearigen Is New Leader At The University Of The South
  • 1/27/2023
Harry S. Truman Club Donates To CSCC Scholarship In Honor Of Craig Bivens
Harry S. Truman Club Donates To CSCC Scholarship In Honor Of Craig Bivens
  • 1/27/2023
UTC's Lola Oke Awarded Charles B. Rangel Fellowship For Graduate Degree And U.S. Foreign Service Career
UTC's Lola Oke Awarded Charles B. Rangel Fellowship For Graduate Degree And U.S. Foreign Service Career
  • 1/27/2023
Living Well
Kreya Patel Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Kreya Patel Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 1/30/2023
Tennessee Attorney General Asks Congress To "Rein In Biden's Use Of COVID Powers"
  • 1/30/2023
Blood Assurance Reacts To FDA's Draft Guidance That Will Allow Many Gay And Bisexual Men To Donate Blood
  • 1/27/2023
Memories
Upcoming Spring Events Announced At The Chief Vann House
  • 1/30/2023
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
  • 1/29/2023
Walker County Commission Makes First New Public Trail Commitment In Years
  • 1/24/2023
Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For Sickle Darter
  • 1/23/2023
Travel
Chattanooga To Be Featured In Upcoming Discovery Channel Television Series
  • 1/27/2023
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Church
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
  • 1/30/2023
Bob Tamasy: Walking Around In Whitewashed Tombs
Bob Tamasy: Walking Around In Whitewashed Tombs
  • 1/30/2023
January Lecture Series Concludes At St. Peter's Episcopal Church In Chattanooga Jan. 31
  • 1/27/2023
Obituaries
Roy Houston Avans, Sr.
Roy Houston Avans, Sr.
  • 1/30/2023
George Lee Fletcher
George Lee Fletcher
  • 1/30/2023
Glennyce June Hunt Ball
Glennyce June Hunt Ball
  • 1/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Johnson, Kristie Dawn Prock (Cleveland)
Johnson, Kristie Dawn Prock (Cleveland)
  • 1/30/2023
Adams, Jesse Jerome (Summerville)
  • 1/30/2023
Stuart, Lillian Ruth (Cleveland)
Stuart, Lillian Ruth (Cleveland)
  • 1/29/2023