Vandalism Reported At The Post Office - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A vandalism report was filed at the Ooltewah Post Office after several mailboxes were found to have been vandalized over the weekend. A post office vehicle was also found to have been damaged.

An out of town parent of an adult Southern Adventist University student reported that they hadn’t heard from their student in five days.

Officers responded to a verbal disorder at the car wash located at 9025 Jac Cate Road between an employee and customers.

Police responded to a verbal disorder between two individuals in the 10200 block of Newton Drive. Both parties were separated before it came to blows.

An officer took a report involving property damage to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on New Years Eve.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and processed on a Collegedale warrant for a petition to revoke bond on an original drug charge.

A Misty Valley resident filed a report to document that a former employee was using their former company’s name and logo.

An officer took an identity theft report at the Truist Bank, in the 9200 block of Lee Highway, after an individual discovered that someone had used their identity to open bank accounts and make a felony amount of money withdrawals.

A Collegedale officer on their way home was the first officer on the scene of a vehicle crash in the 9200 block of Highway 58. The officer rendered aid and remained at the scene until county units arrived.

Chattanooga police received an alert for a serious crash in the 7900 block of Old Lee Highway and asked Collegedale police to respond due to not having any available officers. The area was checked but nothing was located.

Police responded to the Hills Parc apartment complex for an individual having a mental health crisis. The individual was located and placed into protective custody. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A suspect previously reported from a December 26th pursuit was arrested on Collegedale warrants stemming from that incident. The fugitive was booked for evading police, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, and a red light violation.

Employees at the Collegedale Walmart reported a theft of merchandise valued at approximately $592.

While performing routine business checks a night shift officer observed a vehicle parked inside the gated area of a business in the 9600 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive with the gate partially open. It was discovered to be the maintenance man and all was ok.

While conducting routine business checks a night shift officer observed a vehicle parked in front of the gate of a closed business in the 8800 block of Apison Pike with an individual asleep in the driver seat. The officer made contact with the driver and they were found to be an employee waiting for the gates to open at 2:30 a.m.. Everything checked out ok.

Police responded to a business a alarm in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The building was secured. Everything checked out ok.