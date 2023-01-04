Latest Headlines

Vehicle Struck By Train On Coulterville Road

  • Wednesday, January 4, 2023
A vehicle was struck by a train on Coulterville Road early Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1 p.m., a female driver of a 1994 Dodge pickup drove off the roadway in the 16100 block of Coulterville Road at the railroad crossing. The rear of the vehicle got stuck while it was still on the tracks.

HCSO attempted to notify Norfolk Southern and advise them that a vehicle was stuck on the tracks; however, an oncoming train was unable to stop in time, resulting in the truck being struck and knocked off the tracks.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle safely prior to the crash and no injuries occurred.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the HCSO Traffic Unit.

Latest Headlines
Vehicle Struck By Train On Coulterville Road
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2023
Home On Chestnut Avenue Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines Of Vols Vs. Mississippi State
  • Sports
  • 1/4/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Whip Mississippi State
  • Sports
  • 1/4/2023
6 New Members Join TVA Board Of Directors
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2023
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
  • Sports
  • 1/4/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Motel Customer Wants Money Back When He Says He Found Drug Items; Police Say Woman Who Was Hit By Car Downtown Was Jaywalking
  • 1/4/2023

An anonymous person told police he stays at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. and found a crack pipe in his room and a syringe in a different room they moved him to. Police spoke with the manager of the ... more

Vehicle Struck By Train On Coulterville Road
  • 1/4/2023

A vehicle was struck by a train on Coulterville Road early Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 1 p.m., a female driver of a 1994 Dodge pickup drove off the roadway in the 16100 block ... more

Home On Chestnut Avenue Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning
  • 1/4/2023

Firefighters from Waldens Ridge Emergency Services worked quickly to extinguish a house fire early Wednesday morning. At 2 a.m., a homeowner’s smoke detector awoke them to find the house full ... more

Breaking News
6 New Members Join TVA Board Of Directors
  • 1/4/2023
Collegedale Commissioners Given Update On Train Derailment Cleanup
  • 1/4/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/4/2023
Vandalism Reported At The Post Office - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/4/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 1/4/23
  • 1/4/2023
Opinion
Portable Defibrillators For High Schools In Hamilton County
  • 1/4/2023
Why Do We Have Speed Limit Signs?
  • 1/4/2023
Unbelievable
  • 1/2/2023
2023 - Let's Do This - And Response
  • 1/1/2023
Weston Wamp: Gratitude For 2022
  • 12/31/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
  • 1/4/2023
Vols Race Past Mississippi State, 87-53
  • 1/3/2023
Randy Smith: Life Over Football
Randy Smith: Life Over Football
  • 1/4/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines Of Vols Vs. Mississippi State
  • 1/4/2023
Happenings
"Winter Vistas: The Battle Begins In Earnest" Hiking Program Is Jan. 19
  • 1/3/2023
Volunteers Needed For MLK Day Of Service On Jan. 16
  • 1/4/2023
Did You Know? Grandparents Day
Did You Know? Grandparents Day
  • 1/4/2023
Humane Educational Society Hosts January Adoption And Foster Event
Humane Educational Society Hosts January Adoption And Foster Event
  • 1/4/2023
The Unity Group Of Chattanooga Announces 53rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Week Celebration
  • 1/4/2023
Entertainment
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
  • 1/3/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
  • 1/4/2023
Heritage House Presents "From Station To Station - A Bowie Pilgrimage" Jan. 5
  • 1/4/2023
Best Of Grizzard - An Economically Sane America
Best Of Grizzard - An Economically Sane America
  • 1/3/2023
The Mountain Opry Has New Year’s Eve Bluegrass Show
  • 12/30/2022
Opinion
Portable Defibrillators For High Schools In Hamilton County
  • 1/4/2023
Why Do We Have Speed Limit Signs?
  • 1/4/2023
Unbelievable
  • 1/2/2023
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
The S&W Was The Best
The S&W Was The Best
  • 1/1/2023
Business
Chandler Properties Opens Cleveland Truck Parking
Chandler Properties Opens Cleveland Truck Parking
  • 1/2/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/2/2023
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In December
  • 1/3/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/4/2023
100 Townhomes, 7 New Homes Planned At East Brainerd Road, Fuller Road
  • 12/31/2022
18 Townhomes Planned For 7300 Block Of Old Cleveland Pike
  • 12/31/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
2 GNTC Business Management Graduates Move Ahead In Their Fields
2 GNTC Business Management Graduates Move Ahead In Their Fields
  • 1/3/2023
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
  • 12/28/2022
Lee University Encore To Offer Spring Courses
  • 12/28/2022
Living Well
5 New Board Members Join Austin Hatcher Foundation For 2023
5 New Board Members Join Austin Hatcher Foundation For 2023
  • 1/3/2023
Morning Pointe Invites Community Partners To Share Hobbies Throughout January
Morning Pointe Invites Community Partners To Share Hobbies Throughout January
  • 1/3/2023
Life Care Center Of Cleveland Provides Outpatient Therapy To Associates
  • 12/28/2022
Memories
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
  • 1/3/2023
Fisherman Dies In Cherokee Lake Boating Incident
  • 12/31/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
  • 12/29/2022
Travel
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Spending Our Time With The Wrong "Book"?
Bob Tamasy: Spending Our Time With The Wrong "Book"?
  • 1/2/2023
January Speakers Discuss Christian Topics Of Snake Handling, Environmentalism & Dietary Rules At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 12/29/2022
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
  • 12/29/2022
Obituaries
Dennis “Denny” Lee Bailey II
Dennis “Denny” Lee Bailey II
  • 1/4/2023
Mattie Pearl Bush
Mattie Pearl Bush
  • 1/4/2023
Hugh Cort Failing
Hugh Cort Failing
  • 1/4/2023
Area Obituaries
McFalls, Billy Richard (Guild)
McFalls, Billy Richard (Guild)
  • 1/4/2023
Huggins, Joel Andrew "Andy"
  • 1/4/2023
Grim, Roger W. (Rock Spring)
Grim, Roger W. (Rock Spring)
  • 1/4/2023