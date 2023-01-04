Vehicle Struck By Train On Coulterville Road

A vehicle was struck by a train on Coulterville Road early Wednesday afternoon.



At approximately 1 p.m., a female driver of a 1994 Dodge pickup drove off the roadway in the 16100 block of Coulterville Road at the railroad crossing. The rear of the vehicle got stuck while it was still on the tracks.





HCSO attempted to notify Norfolk Southern and advise them that a vehicle was stuck on the tracks; however, an oncoming train was unable to stop in time, resulting in the truck being struck and knocked off the tracks.





The driver was able to exit the vehicle safely prior to the crash and no injuries occurred.





The cause of the crash is being investigated by the HCSO Traffic Unit.



