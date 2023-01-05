Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS

53 STREET ROSEMEAD,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374043823

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BOONE, SARA N

11411 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BREWER, MICHELLE L

1212 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



BROWN, VICKIE L

6300 WILDER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARTER, MITCHELL AARON

86 PINE HILL DR ROSSVILLE, 38066

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CHRISTOPHER, JERRI ARIEL

7710 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 803 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COC SAGUI, ARESENIO

,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE

14306 BACKVALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL

1020 W 37TH STREET APT C203 CHATTANOOGA, 374101255

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DENHAM, JACOB

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE

217 US 27 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



FLORES, ISREAL

214 EASTELING DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FORBIS, MARY ALEXANDER

2417 N.

SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTGADDIS, DESTINY MAE5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGANN, RONNIE E1749 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTGARTH, KEVIN LEBRON4642 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE7817 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOSNELL, MICHAEL643 LANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTGRAHAM, ERIC MICHAEL1453 WEST CORNELIA CHICAGO, 60657Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)HALL-OWENS, JACKIE WAYNE404 HALL STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1000HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SHCEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METHHAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLENHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHOOD, DEWAYNE ANHTONY1412 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHUDGINS, COREY LEBRON5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN225 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, HAROLD1681 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTJENKINS, AMBER NICOLE11025 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSKELLEY, DANIEL BROOKSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHELONG, MICHAEL RAY882 COUNTY RD 82 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYLOWE, JATAVIS M1260 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 373433787Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONMCDANIEL, CONNER N519 S MISSON RIDGE ROSSVILE,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMCDONALD, CURTIS LEE5505 BRAINERED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, TEVIN D ANGELO126 SOUTH LINER STREET APT B ROSSVILLE, 30721Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPEREZ AGUILAR, ERWIN ROBERTO1906 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSEY, NICHOLAS DEANHOMELESS JAMESTOWN,Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)RAY, KYLIE DENISE508 ELY ROAD APT A3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000ROLLINS, KEVIN CHRISTOPHER403 LIMBO DR HILLSBORO, 37342Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:OTHER( HOLDING FOR COFFEE COUNTY)SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN350 WHASHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JASON EDWARD225 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASMITH, MITCHELL LEE2606 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPROBATION CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ORSMITH, PEYTON MCRAE4132 LAKESHORE LN Chattanooga, 374157075Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPENCER, WILLIAM3441 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR394 MEMPHIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARTEETERS, JAMES NATHAN3315 PIONEER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTWHALEY, SHANNON E4314 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITE, JOHNNY LEE5533 JEWEL ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE1207 FROREST GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE300 CATOOSA STREET ROSSVILLE GA, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

BREWER, MICHELLE L

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 CARTER, MITCHELL AARON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CHRISTOPHER, JERRI ARIEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COC SAGUI, ARESENIO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/01/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 05/07/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DENHAM, JACOB

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND FLORES, ISREAL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GANN, RONNIE E

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/01/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOSNELL, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT GRAHAM, ERIC MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY) HALL-OWENS, JACKIE WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 08/12/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1000 HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/20/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SHCEDULE II

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOOD, DEWAYNE ANHTONY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/30/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/05/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST JENKINS, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS KELLEY, DANIEL BROOKS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE LONG, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOWE, JATAVIS M

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON MCDANIEL, CONNER N

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/04/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCDONALD, CURTIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/31/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, TEVIN D ANGELO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PEREZ AGUILAR, ERWIN ROBERTO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE RAY, KYLIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000