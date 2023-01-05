Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS
53 STREET ROSEMEAD,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS
2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374043823
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BOONE, SARA N
11411 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BREWER, MICHELLE L
1212 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

BROWN, VICKIE L
6300 WILDER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARTER, MITCHELL AARON
86 PINE HILL DR ROSSVILLE, 38066
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHRISTOPHER, JERRI ARIEL
7710 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 803 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COC SAGUI, ARESENIO
,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE
14306 BACKVALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL
1020 W 37TH STREET APT C203 CHATTANOOGA, 374101255
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DENHAM, JACOB
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE
217 US 27 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

FLORES, ISREAL
214 EASTELING DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORBIS, MARY ALEXANDER
2417 N.

SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GANN, RONNIE E
1749 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
4642 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
7817 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOSNELL, MICHAEL
643 LANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT

GRAHAM, ERIC MICHAEL
1453 WEST CORNELIA CHICAGO, 60657
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)

HALL-OWENS, JACKIE WAYNE
404 HALL STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1000

HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH
5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SHCEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH

HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOOD, DEWAYNE ANHTONY
1412 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON
5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN
225 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, HAROLD
1681 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

JENKINS, AMBER NICOLE
11025 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

KELLEY, DANIEL BROOKS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

LONG, MICHAEL RAY
882 COUNTY RD 82 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOWE, JATAVIS M
1260 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 373433787
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

MCDANIEL, CONNER N
519 S MISSON RIDGE ROSSVILE,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCDONALD, CURTIS LEE
5505 BRAINERED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, TEVIN D ANGELO
126 SOUTH LINER STREET APT B ROSSVILLE, 30721
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH
8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PEREZ AGUILAR, ERWIN ROBERTO
1906 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSEY, NICHOLAS DEAN
HOMELESS JAMESTOWN,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

RAY, KYLIE DENISE
508 ELY ROAD APT A3 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

ROLLINS, KEVIN CHRISTOPHER
403 LIMBO DR HILLSBORO, 37342
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
OTHER( HOLDING FOR COFFEE COUNTY)

SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN
350 WHASHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JASON EDWARD
225 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, MITCHELL LEE
2606 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROBATION CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR

SMITH, PEYTON MCRAE
4132 LAKESHORE LN Chattanooga, 374157075
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON
6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPENCER, WILLIAM
3441 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR
394 MEMPHIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TEETERS, JAMES NATHAN
3315 PIONEER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

WHALEY, SHANNON E
4314 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITE, JOHNNY LEE
5533 JEWEL ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE
1207 FROREST GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE
300 CATOOSA STREET ROSSVILLE GA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

