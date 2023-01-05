Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BREWER, MICHELLE L
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, MITCHELL AARON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHRISTOPHER, JERRI ARIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COC SAGUI, ARESENIO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/07/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DENHAM, JACOB
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|FLORES, ISREAL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GANN, RONNIE E
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/01/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOSNELL, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRAHAM, ERIC MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)
|
|HALL-OWENS, JACKIE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/12/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/20/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SHCEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOOD, DEWAYNE ANHTONY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/30/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|JENKINS, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|KELLEY, DANIEL BROOKS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|LONG, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, JATAVIS M
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|MCDANIEL, CONNER N
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCDONALD, CURTIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, TEVIN D ANGELO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PEREZ AGUILAR, ERWIN ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RAY, KYLIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROLLINS, KEVIN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- OTHER( HOLDING FOR COFFEE COUNTY)
|
|SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JASON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, MITCHELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- PROBATION CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR
|
|SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/11/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SPENCER, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|TEETERS, JAMES NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|WHITE, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/19/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|