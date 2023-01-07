Chattanooga Man With Gun During Car Break-In Gets 45 Months In Federal Prison

A Chattanooga man found with a gun during a car break-in on MLK Boulevard has been sentenced to 45 months in federal prison.

Donta Devoe Williams earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon with a weapon.

For sentencing, he appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Chattanooga Police said early on the morning of Sept. 14, 2021, a man called to report he was witnessing a car burglary. He said the individual was walking away from the vehicle carrying a white sheet or towel.

A short time later, police saw the man walking on a street nearby. He was holding a white towel, and he had glass shards stuck to his pants. He was carrying a black backpack.

He was taken in front of the man who called in, and the witness said that was the suspect. He said he had continued to watch the man (who was identified as Williams) from the time of the break-in until the police stopped him.

In the backpack, police found some marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two sets of AirPod earphones that connect to "John" and "Andrew." There was also a female's wallet that matched a purse from the vehicle with the smashed window., A GoPro camera and a loaded FN semi-automatic pistol.

Williams said he found the pistol in Highland Park.

He admitted he was a felon due to a prior aggravated burglary conviction.

That same morning, a man called to report that sometime during the previous night the window of his vehicle was busted and his FN pistol was stolen. This burglary happened about two blocks from the break-in witnessed by the other man.

The man identified the FN pistol inside the backpack as his.