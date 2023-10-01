Police Blotter: Someone Throws Object At Uber; Man’s Car Is Stolen When He Leaves It Running With Keys In It

A man told police his silver 2015 Kia Optima had been vandalized. He said he was driving north on Market Street with an Uber passenger in his vehicle. The man said as he was driving past the area of 101 Market St., he and his passenger heard a loud noise and he recognized the noise to be of an object striking the vehicle. As the man looked towards 101 Market St., he saw several people sitting outside of the Leaping Leprechaun bar that were looking at his car. This led him to believe one of them had thrown an object at his vehicle, striking it. An officer saw a small scratch and small dent behind the rear passenger door of the vehicle that the man said was from the incident. He said the cost to fix the scratch would be around $600-$800.

TDOT notified Chattanooga Police dispatch that they saw a wrecked vehicle off the interstate that ran through a fence, down a bank, and next to E. 23rd Street. An officer found the vehicle, which had not been wrecked or run through a fence and was parked on private property. The vehicle had no plate on it and appeared to have been picked over for parts. The vehicle's VIN was run and was last registered out of Arkansas with a tag that expired in July of 2019 and had not been stolen. The officer then ran the vehicle through CLEAR and found a possible owner in Cleveland. However, when the officer ran that name through CLEAR they were unable to find a person by that name in Cleveland.



An officer performed a park and walk in the area of 1212 Peeples and 1278 Peeples St. to make sure vagrants had not started to set up camp on the property. The officer found a woman inside a large pallet and tarp structure on the back side of the property of 1278 Peeples St. The officer spoke to her and explained the property owner didn’t want anyone on either property. The woman gathered what she could carry and said she would be back later that night. The officer told the woman if she came onto either property at any point in the future she would be taken to jail for criminal trespassing.

A woman in an apartment on Hickory Valley Road told police she wanted another woman out of the apartment. The officer spoke with the other woman who provided a copy of the lease which displayed her name as well as the first woman and a third woman as renters of the apartment. The second woman said the arguing started after a male, only known as Lawrence, had given her a ride home from the bus station and helped her carry her belongings up the stairs and into the apartment. The second woman said Lawrence was still there when she left to go get beauty supplies and, when she returned, he was no longer there. She said she began getting ready for bed and was lying down when all of a sudden, her door opened and in walked a man who appeared to be Lawrence. The woman said she screamed for him to get out and he stated, "Oh, wrong room." She said a short while later she came out of her room to find Lawrence in the first woman’s room with her in bed. The second woman said Lawrence left when police were being called. The third roommate corroborated the second woman’s story of events. In returning to speak with the first woman, police informed her that the second woman wouldn’t be forced out of the residence by police because she had a rightful/legal reason to be there. The first woman immediately changed her tune and said that the second woman had threatened to hit her if she didn’t leave the apartment. The second and third woman said nothing like that had every happened. While talking to the first woman, it became very apparent that she was severely intoxicated. It should also be noted that she said if she had to, for police to believe her, she would beat herself up so that there were bruises visible. The officer told all of the women that if they wished to re-evaluate their living arrangements, it needed to be taken up with the leasing office in the morning. They all agreed to separate for the night.

An anonymous complainant called in stating there were people in an active disorder and were yelling and using vulgar language towards each other on E. 5th Street. Police arrived and spoke with two men who were heavily intoxicated and said they had been in a verbal argument. One of the men told police he and the other man frequently get drunk then engage in verbal altercations. He said he would allow the other man to stay at the residence as long as they don’t continue to argue and instead go to sleep. Officers then spoke to the other man who confirmed they were drunk and then began to argue. He attempted to contact his son in order to leave the first man’s residence, however, his son didn’t answer. The second man agreed to the terms of no longer arguing and he would go to sleep in order to no longer argue.

An officer saw a motorcycle riding down W. 20th Street with no tail lights and revving up its engine. A traffic stop was initiated at 1910 Market St. for the traffic law violation. The driver said he was going into work and would fix his tail light as soon as he got a chance. He had valid registration and valid proof of insurance. He was given a warning for the light law violation.

A man on Roxbury Circle told police a man who had been evicted and later trespassed via certified letter, was on the property. Police spoke with the evicted man via phone and he said he still had a trailer on the property and his mother, who he takes care of, resides there. The man was told to make arrangements to move his trailer as soon as possible and was warned that he could be subject to arrest if he returned.

Police were called to Battle Academy at 1601 Market St. where a homeless man was on school property, asleep by an exit door. School employees wanted him gone and trespassed as it was a reoccurring issue. Police spoke with the man and ordered him to leave. He was made aware of all the school property and if he were to return, he would go to jail and be arrested for trespassing.

A woman on Crewdson Street told police she had a package stolen from her mailbox that contained supplements valued at $80. She provided the USPS tracking number showing the package was delivered to her mailbox.

A woman on Sherry Circle called police to report she received a letter from Wells Fargo. She said someone tried to open a deposit account in her name online. Wells Fargo denied the transaction.

An officer responded to an unknown 911 call at King Street and E. MLK Boulevard. A woman was sitting under a tree. She had trouble walking and needed a ride to the Community Kitchen. The officer transported the woman to 727 E. 11th St. without incident.

A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police while she was walking her dog in her gated community, she saw an Hispanic female with a pink backpack who was off of a walking trail adjacent to the community. She reported this was the second time she saw this same female off the trail staring at the same house and felt it was strange. Police checked the area and trail but were unable to find the woman.

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police his motorcycle was taken from his residence. His mother is the registered owner, but was out of the country at the time. The man will be the point of contact. The bike was entered into NCIC and a BOLO was issued.

A man at Walgreens at 110 N. Market St. told police he left his vehicle running with the keys in it while he went inside the store. When he returned to his vehicle, it was gone. He said he wanted to prosecute for the auto theft. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC.