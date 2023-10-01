Man Charged In Chris Wright Murder Has 66 Arrests, Including 2010 Home Invasion With Shots Fired Through A Door

A man charged in the downtown murder of a prominent Chattanooga businessman has been arrested 66 times, court records show.

The most that Darryl Theophilus "Too Tall" Roberts served on any of the cases was a six-month term, the records say.

In May, 2010, police said Roberts fired six shots through a bedroom door at an apartment on Hixson Pike. A man was behind the door and four children were in an adjacent bedroom, but no one was hurt.

In that case he was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they were dispatched on a home invasion call to 3825 Hixson Pike #315. Kelly Hartshorn said she was home with a companion, Jesse Wilkins of Tucker Street, when a man named "Too Tall" came in through an unlocked bedroom window.

She said he began threatening them. She said the man went to the front door and let a second man in.

She said "Too Tall" kept trying to fight Wilkins, but he retreated to a bedroom and locked the door. She said the man then pulled out a revolver and began shooting through the door. Police said they went through the door and just missed Wilkins.

Ms. Hartshorn said the shots were fired so close to her head that it initially knocked out the hearing in one ear and left a ringing sound.

She said the pair fled out the front door into the night.

Investigator James Hostetter said Alpha Team officers went to Apt. 114 and located both suspects. They were Roberts and a juvenile.

The investigator said the juvenile's mother gave written consent for a search of the apartment. She pointed out all the belongings of Roberts and demanded that they be removed from her residence, it was stated.

The revolver believed used in the home invasion was found under the couch in the living room. It had been reloaded. Also recovered were a box of ammunition, some marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Investigator Hostetter said he concluded that the juvenile was actually trying to stop Roberts. He was not charged.

While an officer was standing inside the juvenile's apartment, Roberts' cell phone began ringing.

An officer looked at it and saw the text message: "I do not have one of those I am going to jail though I just put six through this b---- door." It had been sent to a woman named Anna.

Police at the time said Roberts was a convicted felon. His lengthy record included assault, habitual traffic offender, thefts, drug charges and an aggravated robbery in 2000.

Apparently the only charges that went forward in the home invasion were the drug counts, and they were dismissed.

For a 1997 aggravated assault Roberts got three years suspended with 30 days public work.

On a theft charge in 1997 he got 11 months and 29 days suspended.

On the 2001 aggravated robbery, the penalty was three years suspended after serving six months.

For an aggravated assault in 2000, he got six years suspended.

He had a 2017 theft and received four years suspended.

Roberts picked up two DUI charges. One was dismissed and the other was 11 months and 29 days suspended.

For a 2017 violation of the Motor Offenders Act he got a year suspended.