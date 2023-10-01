Agents Say Cleveland Man Tried To Swallow 65 Fentanyl Plus Marijuana During Arrest

A Cleveland, Tn., man has been charged with distributing large numbers of deadly fentanyl pills. Agents said he tried to swallow 65 fentanyl and some marijuana at the time he was stopped by police.

Austin Dodd was arrested by federal authorities on a charge of distributing illegal drugs.

On Dec. 1, 2022, DTF agents utilized a confidential source (CS) to make a controlled purchase of approximately 100 fentanyl pills from Dodd. Prior to the purchase, agents met with the CS at an undisclosed location to discuss the details of the operation. The agents then provided the CS with an amount of confidential funds as well as an audio/video recording device.

During this meeting, the CS attempted to call Dodd, who then called the CS and advised the CS to meet at the Keith Street Plaza in Cleveland. The agents then followed the CS to the Keith Street Plaza at 271 Keith St. Once the CS arrived, Dodd contacted the CS and advised that he was only a few minutes away.

Approximately 1-2 minutes later, Dodd arrived at the meeting location driving a Black Buick Verano. Approximately 1-2 minutes later, the CS approached Dodd's vehicle, entered the passenger side, and conducted a hand to hand transaction, exchanging the confidential funds for approximately 100 fentanyl pills.

Later, on Dec. 1, 2022, DTF agents and officers with Cleveland Police Department (CPD) decided to approach Dood in the Keith Street Plaza parking lot. Dodd was under the supervision of Tennessee State Probation and was subject to a search at any time pursuant to his probation order. Dodd and his passenger were both removed from the vehicle and detained.

As Dodd was exiting the vehicle, a CPD sergeant observed Dodd attempting to swallow an unknown item(s). Dodd was unsuccessful and was forced to release the items from his mouth, spitting them on the ground. The items he was attempting to swallow were recovered and identified as approximately 65 fentanyl pills and approximately 10 grams of mariJuana. 18.

Agents then conducted a search and located $1,191 cash.