An inmate at the Dodge State Prison in Georgia has been sentenced for setting up meth sales to individuals in East Tennessee.

Jesse Odell appeared before Judge Charles Atchley at Chattanooga Federal Court. He was given a 70-month term.

Agents said Odell would set up the details of meth sales and accept payment through CashApp.

Agents were able to access Facebook Messenger accounts where the drug deals were discussed.

Odell got 70 months in federal prison.