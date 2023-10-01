Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.

A neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 7316 Shamrock Lane. At 5:30 p.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke and fire.

At 5:38 p.m., fire officials confirmed a two-story home with heavy fire through the roof and 50% of the house was fully involved.

At 5:45 p.m., firefighters entered the blazing home to get the fire under control. During their extinguishing efforts, firefighters reported a portion of the roof was becoming unstable so they evacuated the home. At 6:43 p.m., fire officials reported a portion of the roofline had collapsed.

Dallas Bay VFD requested Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management to respond with the air trailer to refill firefighters air bottles. No injuries were reported.

Dallas Bay FireChief Markus Fritts reported damages are around $40,000.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.