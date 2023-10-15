Chattanooga To Get New, Taller Buildings

Chattanooga is getting new zones allowing new buildings to be taller.

The new zoning districts are aimed especially at The Bend at the former Combustion/Alstom property and at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland property.

Buildings as high as 20 stories at planned at The Bend, which is being developed by the firm of developer Jimmy White. He said he is ready to go on the tall buildings as soon as approvals are given for a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District at the location.

Buildings as high as 12 stories are in the works at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland site, where a new stadium for the Lookouts will also be erected.

The City Council this week will consider a new zone under the Form Based Code to be termed as the D-CS-20 (story)/300 foot (tall) maximum height.

The ordinance says, "There are numerous commercial buildings in the surrounding downtown context area which exceed or come close to the proposed 20 story/300' maximum."

It says the Form Based Code "strongly encourages the 'vertical mixing of uses."

The proposal was earlier recommended for approval by the Planning Commission.