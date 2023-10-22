Lookout Mountain Woods Fire Surges Northward; Christian Radio Station Off The Air

A woodland fire at High Point on Lookout Mountain was still burning on Sunday afternoon and surging toward the vicinity of Nickajack Road.

Earlier, it had appeared that the fire was contained to the area around the old High Point fire tower. However, late in the afternoon it gained new momentum and sent up a long line of heavy gray smoke.

Some upscale homes in the Long Branch development were the nearest residences to the wildfire.

Many homes are also nearby in the Hinkle community along Lula Lake Road.

J103 FM’s main tower was affected by the fire that began Saturday morning.

Kimberly George, of the Christian station, said, "While we do not yet know the full extent of the damage, the wildfire is keeping J103 from broadcasting on the airways. Its engineers are working to assess the damage and make all of the repairs as soon as it is safe to work in the area."

J103 President, Justin Wade said, “Please join us in praying for the safety of local residents, our firefighters and first responders, as well as our broadcast equipment and tower. In the meantime, you can listen to J103 through our station stream or J103 app for iPhone and Android.”

He added, “We should know more on the extent of damage and interruption in broadcasting by this evening.”

To make donations to offset expenses please visit www.J103.com.



The woodland fire at High Point on Lookout Mountain was first spotted by valley residents around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Later in the day, two helicopters were used to dump water on the fire.

Gray smoke was still rising from the isolated woodland area on Sunday. Then the fire began to spread toward the north around mid-afternoon.

The property at High Point is owned by the Lula Lake Land Trust.

Exceptionally dry conditions have led to concerns about such woodland fires.

There were no word about how the fire could have started.