Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain Wildfire Also Affected Ham Radio Operators; Fire Said To Be Contained

  • Monday, October 23, 2023
Fire at High Point
Fire at High Point

A wildfire at High Point on Lookout Mountain that started on Saturday morning not only knocked off the air a local Christian radio station. It also damaged broadcast equipment used by local ham radio operators.

Forestry officials told neighbors that the fire was contained. Three spots of flames could still be seen from the valley below on Monday night.

J103 radio has gone back on the air at 103.1, while work is carried out to restore the main signal at 102.7.

North Georgia ham operators reported earlier, "The W4GTA 145.350 is off the air until further notice. This also applies to the N4LMC 442.650 Wires-X repeater, the N4LMC 224.560 repeater and the N4LMC 144.390 APRS Digipeater/iGate system. In short all systems located at the High Point tower site on Lookout Mountain are down until further notice.

"We have been given full permissions to utilize the Ringgold W4ABZ 146.715 (minus offset and a 67.0 CTCSS tone) repeater. I have pointed all linked repeaters, VOIP nodes, Allstar and Echolink to that repeater. Until the 145.350 is back on the air, utilize the 146.715. A huge shout out and Thank You to David Babb for the use of that repeater.

"On Saturday there was a forest fire on High Point/Lookout Mountain. It spread rapidly aided by high winds and extremely dry conditions.

"There are three towers on the bluff and this has impacted all sites, however ours was impacted the worst so far. Georgia Power was told to shut power down to all sites and we were told to shut down generators. The Forestry Service has put water lines around the buildings, generators and a propane tank at one of the other tower sites. The fire is currently out of control and planes with retardant are being brought in. (By Monday morning the fire was said to be contained).

"All cables from the building to the tower have been either severely damaged or destroyed. At a minimum we will be looking at replacing all cables once we are given the go ahead to do so. The owners of the tower will have to assess any possible damages to the tower itself and/or guy wires/anchor points as well."

A fire tower was once located at High Point, which is the tallest peak on 93-mile Lookout Mountain.

Later, it was taken down and a communication tower was erected at the site.

Officials of the property owner, the Lula Lake Land Trust, said on Monday morning, "If you’re in the Lookout and Hinkle community, you may have seen fire and smoke from a wildfire on Lula Lake Land Trust’s High Point property.

"We do not yet know the cause, but it is under investigation.

"The fire is fully contained. The Georgia Forestry Commission is currently monitoring the situation, and they will continue to do controlled burns to prevent the spread.

"Please note that smoke in the region will be around for the next few days as a result. The LLLT Core Preserve property has not been affected, and daily trails remain open. The Cloudland Connector Trail runs through this property, and also remains open."
View of High Point on Monday morning
View of High Point on Monday morning
Latest Headlines
Man Who Robbed Family Dollar In Rossville Gets 97 Months In Federal Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
New East Ridge Animal Shelter Ends Up Costing $3,079,000
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2023
Ruby Falls Donates Fossils To ETSU Center Of Excellence In Paleontology
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
Dr. Metcalfe Retiring As Medical Examiner Effective Dec. 31
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
CFC's Naglestad, Antoine Earn 2023 NISA Top Awards
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2023
Breaking News
Man Who Robbed Family Dollar In Rossville Gets 97 Months In Federal Prison
  • 10/27/2023

A man who robhed the Family Dollar on Rossville Boulevard has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison. LaDarrius Bonds appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. A clerk at the store at ... more

New East Ridge Animal Shelter Ends Up Costing $3,079,000
  • 10/27/2023

A construction contract for a new animal shelter was approved at the East Ridge Council meeting Thursday night, after planning has been done for several years. Mayor Brian Williams said it has ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABNEY, JANICE MARIE 403 FARGO DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Fake Valet Steals Man’s Truck; Arguing Woman At Motel 6 Throws A Candle, Damaging A Windshield
  • 10/27/2023
Cleveland Man Facing Federal Charge Of Selling Deadly Fentanyl Pills
  • 10/26/2023
Body Of Fort Oglethorpe Man Missing Since 2016 Is Found In McMinn County
  • 10/26/2023
W Road To Be Closed On Sunday For Litter Pick Up
  • 10/26/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 10/26/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
October 2023 Civics Article: Protection Of Minority Views And Rights
  • 10/23/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Chattanooga May Benefit From New Orleans' Solution To Short-Term Vacation Rentals - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Monteagle Truck Stop Will Have Severe Consequences - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Sports
15th Ranked Mocs Football Travels To VMI
  • 10/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
  • 10/27/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Saying Goodbye To Mom
Mark Wiedmer: Saying Goodbye To Mom
  • 10/26/2023
CFC's Naglestad, Antoine Earn 2023 NISA Top Awards
  • 10/27/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Nine
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Nine
  • 10/26/2023
Happenings
Rescued Dogs From Ooltewah Abandoned Home Available For Adoption
  • 10/26/2023
Chattanooga's Warner Park To Turn Into Harry Potter Adventure Oct. 28
  • 10/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Trump’s Chattanooga Predecessor (Schoolfield)
Jerry Summers: Trump’s Chattanooga Predecessor (Schoolfield)
  • 10/26/2023
Emergency Road Closure And Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures
  • 10/26/2023
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
  • 10/26/2023
Entertainment
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
  • 10/27/2023
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
  • 10/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
  • 10/27/2023
Adjunct Professor Alan Shikoh Guitar Recital At SAU Is Nov. 9
Adjunct Professor Alan Shikoh Guitar Recital At SAU Is Nov. 9
  • 10/27/2023
Check Out What Suzanne Smartt Has Wrought With Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf At CTC
  • 10/26/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
October 2023 Civics Article: Protection Of Minority Views And Rights
  • 10/23/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Dining
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Business/Government
6 CPD Officers Complete Southeastern Leadership Academy
  • 10/26/2023
Bradley County Jail Passes State Inspection
  • 10/26/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
McCallie Science Teachers To Present At National Conference
McCallie Science Teachers To Present At National Conference
  • 10/26/2023
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
  • 10/26/2023
McCallie-Ridgedale Good Neighbor Workday Project “So Much Better Than We Could Have Imagined”
McCallie-Ridgedale Good Neighbor Workday Project “So Much Better Than We Could Have Imagined”
  • 10/26/2023
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
  • 10/27/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Historical Commission Accepting Applications For Merit Awards
  • 10/25/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Program Held Oct. 7
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Program Held Oct. 7
  • 10/24/2023
Outdoors
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
4-H Gardening Club Meeting On Spiders To Feature TSU Entomologist
  • 10/24/2023
TVA Releases The Final FY24 Vegetation Management Environmental Review
  • 10/24/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Will Happen 'Just A Few Minutes From Now'?
Bob Tamasy: What Will Happen 'Just A Few Minutes From Now'?
  • 10/26/2023
Temple Of Faith Deliverance COGIC To Hold Halloween Harvest Festival
  • 10/25/2023
Obituaries
Alford “Leon” McDaniel
Alford “Leon” McDaniel
  • 10/27/2023
Willie Mae Gunn Weaver
Willie Mae Gunn Weaver
  • 10/27/2023
Teresa "Terry" Ann Farr
Teresa "Terry" Ann Farr
  • 10/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Hampton, James Leon (Summerville)
  • 10/27/2023
Jones, Mary Alice Wimpey (Dalton)
  • 10/27/2023
Moore, Moses Livilton, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 10/27/2023