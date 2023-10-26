Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Repeat Thief At Target Steals Items Valued At $1,300; Woman Says Daughter Punched Hole In Wall, Broke 2 Windows

  • Thursday, October 26, 2023

An employee at Target at 1816 Gunbarrel Road told police a black male had come in four times and stolen a total of $1,300 worth of items. The employee is unsure on who the suspect is. The suspect was caught on camera passing all points of sales and walking out of the building.

* * *

A man was officially trespassed from McAlister’s at 2288 Gunbarrel Road at the request of management and for disorderly conduct.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder with a weapon at Mellow Mushroom at 205 Broad St. Police were told that a man was waving a knife with a 4-inch blade at two other individuals. Police spoke with the man who was down the road and waiting with his friend and his daughter. Police told the man to leave the location because he was obstructing the sidewalk. Police couldn’t speak with the alleged victims because they had already left.

* * *

A woman told police an unknown man called the business where she works, while she was working and spoke to her. He claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told her that she had a warrant for her arrest and demanded that she send him $450 through Cash App. The scammer knew her full name, date of birth, address, where she worked and other information that he should not have known. She realized the incident was a scam when she was instructed to send money through Cash App and she hung up. The officer didn’t find any valid warrants for the woman.

* * *

An officer saw a vehicle in the parking lot of a church at 7th Avenue and E. 43rd Street. The car was unoccupied and didn’t have a license plate. The officer ran the VIN and verified it was not stolen. The owner of the vehicle then arrived and identified himself. He said his vehicle had broken down and he ran to the store to get some supplies. The officer ran the man’s information and verified that he had no warrants for his arrest.

* * *

While responding to an auto theft, police saw the stolen vehicle, a gold 2017 Toyota Camry, hit a small tree in the parking lot at Parkridge Hospital at 2333 McCallie Ave. The small tree was completely knocked onto the ground and uprooted. Police provided Parkridge security with a complaint card.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street told police over the phone he had left his E-bike parked in the bike parking area and it was secured with a bike cable lock. When he got back to the bike that morning, he discovered the bike and lock were both gone.

* * *

An employee at East Hamilton Dental Panorama at 1309 Panorama Dr. told police over the phone she discovered damage on her vehicle’s driver side after it had been in the parking lot. There was a dent on both doors, with a streak and a scratch on them as well. She has gotten an estimate for $1,694.74 for repairs.

* * *

Police were notified that a vehicle had been unlawfully entered at the River Pier Landing parking garage at 191 Chestnut St. After reviewing the building camera footage, a black male had walked each floor of the garage, pulling on door handles. When he reached floor 3 west area, he was able to enter a GMC pick-up. Reportedly, nothing was taken from the vehicle. Due to the recent flurry of vehicle break-ins downtown, police wanted to document this activity. Downtown officers identified the suspect in the attached pictures.

* * *

A man called police and said the driver side rear window of his GMC was broken when it was parked in the Republic parking lot at 1366 Cowart St., on the east side of the lot. His property was moved within the vehicle and small items may have been taken, but he didn’t know of anything with a high value that was taken.

* * *

A man called police and said that while his vehicle was parked in the Republic parking lot at 1366 Cowart St., the driver side rear window was broken and a paddle board was stolen.

* * *

A woman told police dispatch that she found her stolen Kia Sportage on Belle Vista Avenue with apparent damage to several of the tires. An officer arrived and saw the vehicle unoccupied with the described damage. The car confirmed as stolen through NCIC. The woman came and summoned her own tow through AAA. A1 Towing arrived and towed the vehicle back to her residence.

* * *

A man spoke with police outside of Kanku gas station at 1910 Market St. He said his girlfriend had picked him up from work and they drove to the area of Howard High School at 2500 Market St. to talk to some acquaintances. The man said his girlfriend drove off with his vehicle when he stepped out to talk to the acquaintances. His car is a dark blue Infiniti with the right tail light broken. He had tried multiple times to contact his girlfriend but was unable to speak with her. The man said he didn’t want to press charges against her. Police put out a BOLO for the man’s car.

* * *

A man on S. Moss Avenue, who wanted to remain anonymous, told police he saw a white male strike a white female as they went into a residence. When police arrived, they could hear a man and a woman in a verbal altercation over bills and money. Officers spoke with the man and explained why they were there and said they needed to lay eyes on the woman. The man called for her to come into the living room and she appeared to be physically fine. Police saw that she had been crying but didn’t see any marks or bruising. They both said they were stressed about money and bills and that is why they were arguing.

* * *

A woman on Sharp Street told police she and her daughter got into a verbal argument. She said her daughter then punched a hole in her bedroom wall ($30). She also said her daughter is responsible for breaking a window in her bedroom ($25) and on the patio ($25). The woman said the windows happened months ago but now wanted to report it. She didn't want to press charges for the damages ($80).

