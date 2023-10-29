Latest Headlines

Outspoken Rhonda Thurman To Leave School Board After Almost 2 Decades

  Sunday, October 29, 2023
Rhonda Thurman
Rhonda Thurman

Rhonda Thurman, an outspoken conservative and often a controversial lightning rod on the County School Board for almost two decades, said she is hanging it up after this term.

Ms. Thurman, of District 1, said she will not run in the election next March in order to devote herself to her family, including her mother and her two grandchildren.

She said, "I've served my life sentence and now it's time to turn it over to somebody else."

Ms. Thurman said she is backing former Mr. Soddy Daisy High School Steve Slater, saying he is the only one who has approached her about running. She said they have met together three times, and he shares her conservative views and is "a good guy."

Mr. Slater has already picked up qualifying papers to run as a Republican.

None of the other incumbents for the upcoming School Board election have picked up papers, and several are expected to not run as well.

They include Marco Perez in District 2, Tiffanie Robinson in District 4, and Joe Wingate in District 7.

Ben Daugherty has picked up to run as a Republican in District 2 and Crystal Boehm has qualified to run as an Independent.

Jackie Anderson-Thomas has picked up to run as a Democrat in District 4.

Republicans Ed Garcia and Jodi Schaffer have qualified to run in District 7.

Faye Robinson, District 10, and Jill Black, District 11, are also up for re-election this cycle. They won two newly created School Board seats. Neither one has picked up papers to run again.

Rodney Spooner has picked up papers to run as a Republican in District 10.

Lee Lady Flames Remain Undefeated With 4-0 Win On Senior Night
Outspoken Rhonda Thurman To Leave School Board After Almost 2 Decades
Dan Fleser: Running Backs Carried Vols In Road Win Over Kentucky
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
Lee Theatre To Present "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play"
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Michel Martin To Speak At SAU
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
Local "The Voice" Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution - oct. 30
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
Mary Carolyn Oliver
Velma Mae Tolbert
Patricia Cobb Wiedmer
Miller, Johnny Ray (Cleveland)
Ledford, Mary Katherine Morelock (Cleveland)
Wheeler, James Malcom Jr. (Tunnel Hill)
