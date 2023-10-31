Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Has Panic Attack When She Can’t Find Her Phone; Ex-Employee Uses Company Card To Buy Furniture

  • Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Police responded to vandalism on Douglas Street. They arrived and spoke with a woman who was outside. She claimed she was having a panic attack and police requested EMS. An officer waited with her while another officer went inside to speak with the other people involved. A woman told police she was asleep when she heard banging outside her bedroom door. She said it was a roommate’s friend and the friend was banging on the door, yelling for her phone. Other roommates heard what was going on and stopped the friend from damaging the door further. The officer saw damage to the door, which had a large crack under the door handle. The woman said she didn’t want to press charges. The woman outside was cleared by EMS and police were able to speak with her. Police retrieved her belongings and returned them to her, which seemed to calm her down. She said she thought the roommate had her phone. The officer explained to her that the phone was in the room that she was staying in, and no one else had it. She kept saying she wasn't sure what was going on or why she acted that way. Police said it was clear talking to her that she appeared to be under the influence. An officer spoke with the woman’s mother over the phone and were able to get her a room at a Comfort Inn. Police transported the woman there until her parents could come get her in the morning.

* * *

Police responded to Mountain Creek Road for a disorder regarding an Uber driver with a passenger who refused to exit his vehicle. Police arrived and spoke with the driver. He spoke a small amount of English and said he followed his GPS to the address his passenger gave him. The GPS took him to the center of the apartment complex in front of the Y building. The passenger in the Uber was blind and needed to be at the M building. Police took the passenger where he needed to go.

* * *

A woman on N. Moore Road told police she had been having issues with homeless people that are staying in the Ridgeview Baptist Church parking lot next to her residence. She showed police videos where homeless people were seen going into her garage. The woman said she had attempted to talk with the pastor in regards to the issue. She said the church is allowing them stay on the property. Her house had been placed on the Watch List. The officer had brought this issue up to a supervisor about possibly having patrol units showing more presence.

* * *

Loss prevention employees at Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road showed police footage of a man removing security equipment from merchandise and concealing it beneath the cushion in his wheelchair. The man also concealed merchandise in his pockets. He was confronted by police and brought to the loss prevention office where he profusely apologized. Walmart didn’t want to prosecute at this time and the man was banned from the store.

* * *

Police spoke with a man and his father on Juniper Street. The man said he came to the location to purchase a cellphone from a person named Dee. He originally made contact with Dee through Facebook Marketplace. The man said he gave Dee $490 for the phone. When he received the phone box it contained a different phone. He said Dee then ran away. Police saw a finger print on the screen and suspect it belongs to Dee. The man gave the phone to police for processing. All evidence will be taken to CPD Property.

* * *

A woman on W. 13th Street Court called police saying her daughter was inside her vehicle and refused to get out. Police spoke with the daughter and the officer asked her to get out of the car, which she did.

* * *

The manager of Walgreens at 2289 Gunbarrel Road told police there was a dangerous man acting suspicious in the store and the manager was afraid to go outside of the store. When asked how the man was dangerous, the manager said he was suspicious and Golds Gym had called him and made him aware of the man. The manager said he called police while the man was still there, but police didn’t find him when they arrived. Police told the manager that due to the amount of calls they receive from Walgreens, they might need to get security. Police said because the calls received are not what they find when they arrive, and because police are short-staffed, police might not have the ability to get to them in a manner that would meet their standards. The manager said he would talk to his boss about that.

* * *

An officer saw a Suzuki motorcycle parked on the property of a condemned residence on N. Seminole Drive. The bike was undamaged. The officer ran the vehicle’s information and found that it was not reported stolen. Police checked the surrounding property for any open doors or anyone on site and didn’t find anything unusual.

* * *

An employee of LAZ Parking at the Erlanger parking garage at 979 E. 3rd St. told police someone stole a Honeywell security camera worth $800 that morning. The employee showed police a picture of the suspect. He said if they are able to get a vehicle tag or anything else he will contact police.

* * *

The manager of Walgreens at 3605 Brainerd Road provided footage to police of a black male who entered the store, walked around for a little while and then walked behind the counter. He took several cartons of cigarettes from the wall and placed them into a bag. An employee was at the register at the time and attempted to stop him but he continued placing about 20 cartons in the bag and walked out the front door. He was wearing a surgical mask, green beanie, with a white t shirt and dark pants. Police searched the area and were unable to find him.

* * *

A man told police he leases a business from Airways Boulevard Office Park at 6172 Airways Blvd. When he arrived that morning, the two front doors to his business were destroyed along with the surrounding structure. He had no idea who could have done the damage. He needed a police report.

* * *

A manager for an apartment complex on Hixson Pike said the previous manager purchased furniture from Lowe's. She said the other manager used the apartment complex's Lowe's credit card for the purchase and had the furniture delivered to her residence. The current manager had an invoice for the purchase showing the furniture cost $998. She said she would contact her regional manager to see if the company wanted to press charges. Later she called back and said the regional manager wanted to give her time to return the furniture or pay for it. She said she would call back if they decide to press charges.

