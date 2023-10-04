Red Bank Police Getting 7 License Plate Readers

Latest Headlines

The state of Tennessee is providing money to municipalities in the state to combat violent crime. The key is that it will be done with a collaborative, regional and multi-jurisdictional approach. It is to encourage the different agencies to share intelligence and resources to respond to the violent crime problem and hold offenders accountable. In Hamilton County, the Sheriff’s Office will administer the grant totaling $1,800,000. It is being divided among the municipalities in the county based on crime in that area.

The city of Red Bank is receiving enough to purchase seven License Plate Readers that will be installed in four locations. They are estimated to cost around $65,000 and they must be located on a state route. This grant will pay 100 percent of the cost and requires no match from the city. It will cover the cost of the equipment, software and maintenance for a period of three years.

In response to questions from the commission about privacy concerns, Police Chief Dan Seymour told the commissioners that the system works by cameras scanning license plates and comparing them to a data base for things such as stolen cars, registration of vehicles, Amber Alerts, Silver Alerts, which is for missing elderly individuals, and open warrants. It stores tag information but not personal information. The system coordinates with cameras all across Tennessee and the rest of the country, so it can identify problem vehicles coming from other states.

One example he gave is that they can identify stolen cars from other states that are driven into Red Bank and dumped. The police can also enter a “hot list” into the system if there is a known tag number so the cameras search for it. There are good success stories from other municipalities across Tennessee and the country, he said, for finding criminals who have come into the city, guns and drugs.

The cameras are considered as another investigative tool for the police department, said Chief Seymour. But he told the commissioners that in order to stop and detain somebody, the officers cannot simply depend on the alert that comes from the LPRs. They have to take measures such as running the tag and verifying information. And other safety measures that protect individuals include protocols such as that the information collected by the tag readers must be purged in 90 days. The system must be used for a specific purpose, it is not open for public inspection, there is an audit trail leading to any person who accesses the system and it cannot be used for personal use.

This technology is being used or is being acquired by most law enforcement across the country, and receiving these cameras will keep Red Bank on par with other agencies on the local and national level, he said. Acceptance of the Violent Crimes Intervention Fund Grant was approved unanimously.

Another grant was accepted on Tuesday night. The “Playground Grant 2023 from Gametime will be used for the purchase and installation of equipment to replace the playground equipment at White Oak Playground that no longer has parts available for repairs due to age. To receive the grant, the city has agreed to match the money provided up to $165,000. Because of the cost sharing from the grant, the playground can be bigger than the old one and it will include inclusive features for children of all abilities, said Capital Projects Manager Leslie Johnson. The deadline to purchase the equipment is the end of October and it will be received before Dec. 31.

Rezoning was approved for two properties, 119 and 121 West Ridgewood Avenue has been changed from R-1 Residential to C-1 Commercial on the second and final vote. The lot line will be removed and the property will be incorporated into the former Save-a-Lot property that is being developed as a mixed-use area. And 210 Lullwater Road has been rezoned from L-1 Light Manufacturing to R-TZ townhome and zero lot line residential. Plans for the lot are to build four single-family detached structures that will be sold, not rented.

 

A consumer beer license was approved for Sabor Modern Latino and Sushi, a new business at 1800 Dayton Blvd. after the owner was cautioned to check IDs to prevent underage sales of beer.

 

Resolutions were passed at the commission meeting to proclaim he week of October 8-14 as Fire Prevention Week. The theme this year will be “Cooking safety begins with you.” Red Bank firefighters will hold eight events around the city during the week to give safety tips for preventing fires associated with cooking. Fire Chief Brent Sylar said that cooking is a leading cause of home fires and that two of every five fires start in the kitchen. And October 28 has been proclaimed to be National First Responders Day. The city wants to recognize and honor those who work as first responders every day to keep the community safe and provide life-saving emergency care, any time tragedy strikes.

