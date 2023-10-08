Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Drone Circles Woman's Home In Early Morning Hours; Couple Bar Hopping On Station Missing Wallet And ID

  • Sunday, October 8, 2023

A woman on Hourglass Point told police at approximately 4 a.m. she woke up much earlier than normal. She said her cameras notified her phone of activity outside her back door. She saw a large drone hovering about a foot off the ground next to her porch. She said the drone then went up onto her back porch and circled around for a while. It was a long, narrow drone with circular balls on top of it. An officer watched the video and could see lights that appeared to be from a drone. She wanted her residence put on the Watch List.

* * *

A woman on Garden Gate Lane told police over the phone that she received notice from Kohl’s on her credit report that someone had opened an account in her name and address but she wasn’t sure how it was done. Her mailbox had been opened by someone every day for at least the past week and she hasn't received any mail. The only thing of value stolen were two packages worth around $50 total. She believes they got her identity info off her mail.

* * *

A man told police he was at the Red Roof Inn at 30 Birmingham Hwy. and a marine battery (valued at approximately $200) was stolen. It was in the bed of his truck which was parked in the gravel due to the size of his truck and flatbed trailer.

* * *

A man on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police his ex-girlfriend was at his house and wasn't supposed to be. He said she wasn't supposed to be over there for anything other than to grab her belongings, but she was standing there arguing with him. He said she left the scene before officers arrived.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported on Boylston Street. An anonymous caller, who did not wish to speak with police, said that a someone was rolling around making noise outside. Police arrived to find the person, later identified, sitting on the sidewalk, making erratic movements with his arms. After a brief interaction and pat-down, the man denied need of an ambulance. He changed his story about where he normally lives a few times and later became agitated. No warrants or contraband were discovered. The man was told to vacate the area, and further down the road was given a bottle of water as he continued on his travels towards Dallas Road.

* * *

An anonymous caller told Dispatch there was a white man lying on the street at Petty Road/Stones Rest Road, and they were concerned for his well-being. Police found the man walking in the area, who identified himself and said he had laid down in the street because he was tired from exercising. He walked to his residence.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike. told police her 2012 Ford Focus was stolen from her driveway. The theft occurred overnight. She told police her car keys were left inside the vehicle. Police learned the Ford Focus was involved in a hit and run accident at 631 Broad Street. The occupants of the vehicle left the accident scene prior to police arrival. The woman was informed about her vehicle's status. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road told police his vehicle was stolen at some point throughout the night. He said the vehicle had just been stolen recently and retrieved. He said the first time the vehicle was stolen, the keys were left inside it, therefore he did not get the keys back. He said this time the vehicle was locked, so he believes it was the same person from last time, who must have keys to the vehicle. The man did not provide any suspect information or video footage of the incident. The vehicle has been entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at the Dollar Tree, 3536 Brainerd Road. The manager told police a black male in his late 20s came into the store and took several items without paying for them and walked out of the store. No other suspect information is known.

* * *

A man called police and said he was wanting to get some items from his ex-wife's residence on Edgemon Drive. He was allowed to get some of his belongings and a vehicle that was in the garage without incident.

* * *

A caller told police they found a set of keys on the sidewalk on Frazier Avenue. The keys were taken to the Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

Police were called to E. 5th Street and found two KIAs there with windows that had been busted out. The suspect was not able to take the victim' s KIA because it was a push start. The owner of the other KIA spoke to police, but only to say that they did not want to make a report .

* * *

A woman told police she and her boyfriend where out at the bars the night before on Station Street. She said at one unknown bar she gave her ID to an employee to be checked. Her ID was then returned to her boyfriend, who put in his wallet and in his pocket. She said when they left the bars, her boyfriend could not find his wallet. They believed that it had been stolen. When asked why she believed it was stolen and not lost, she could not articulate as to why, other than that he didn’t take his wallet out the rest of the night.

