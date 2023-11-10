Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Son To Leave Her Home; Man In Cape Yelling At Cars Was Just Singing

  • Friday, November 10, 2023

A woman on Marks Avenue told police her son needed to leave her house. An officer asked the woman if her son paid bills and she said he gave her a small amount of money for rent. As the officer was speaking with the woman, the son came out and said he was leaving for the night. He said they had gotten into an argument and it was not worth staying. Police were there when the son drove away.

* * *

A woman told police while she was merging onto I-75 south from Highway 153, and a white male threw an object at her car window. The man was driving a gray 2007 BMW. Police were able to find the name of the owner of the BMW via the license plate. The woman said the object didn’t damage the window, she just wanted to report the incident.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Burlington at 2521 Lifestyle Way. A black female wearing a purple shirt and sunglasses, followed by a bald black male wearing a black shirt and jeans with a pointed white beard, enter the store. At some point, the woman left the store and got into her dark grey or black Chevy sedan with the tag removed. The man continued to shop for several minutes before leaving a large laundry basket full of clothes near the back. A short time later, the Chevy sedan pulled next to the entrance, the man grabbed the laundry basket and quickly exited the building, past all points of sale. The man got into the back seat with the stolen merchandise and the car drove away. Approximately $500 worth of clothing items was stolen from various departments.

* * *

A woman on E. Main Street called police to have a man trespassed. When police arrived, the man was gone. An officer told the woman they could not trespass a person if they couldn’t tell them they were trespassed. The woman was told to call back if the man returned.

* * *

An officer saw a black Kia K5 with extremely dark window tint on 4th Avenue. The officer pulled behind the car, which failed to yield right of way to a truck entering the interstate, almost causing a collision. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the on-ramp to I-24 westbound, but the car fled at a high rate of speed on I-24. The car was BOLO'd county wide.

* * *

A woman on Adkins Road told police her phone dinged and informed her at 11:36 a.m. there was an air tag in her area. The woman said she had left her vehicle parked in front of her boyfriend’s residence on Lowell Street with her rear passenger window cracked open for three days. She asked police if they could search her vehicle for the air tag. Police found an air tag (blue silicon case on an air tag and attached to a blue/brown leather Ralph Lauren key chain) in her glove compartment. She said she recognized the air tag and said it may belong to an ex-partner of hers. She didn’t want to make a report about the incident. The air tag was connected with the woman’s phone and she was able to control the air tag with her phone to ping it. Police didn’t collect the air tag because it was connected to her iPhone.

* * *

While on routine patrol, an officer saw property damage to a front door on Dorris Street. The residence was cleared and appeared to be an abandoned property.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at an apartment on N. Germantown Road. Prior to police arrival, a man said he caught his girlfriend walking out of the restroom with another man, which started a verbal argument and he wanted her out of the apartment. Police arrived and spoke with the man who said he was upset about the situation and just wanted her out of the apartment. Police spoke with the woman who said she had been staying at the address for years and was upset with the man because of the way he talked to her. The woman said she was getting clothes from the inside, and the door was locked, so she kicked the door in, breaking it. Police did see damage to the door which cost approximately $100 to repair. The woman collected her items and left.

* * *

A woman on Maple Hills Way told police someone entered her unlocked vehicle and ransacked it. She said nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

* * *

A tow truck driver with Carter Towing repossessed a vehicle out of Dalton and found a black 38 Revolver in the arm rest. The gun didn’t come back stolen and belonged to a woman in Dalton. The gun was placed in Property and can be released with proof of ownership.

* * *

A man reported to police his lost his iPhone 12 in March of this year. He was notified that someone had tried to access it even though he had shut it off. The man said they have access to his emails and accounts. Police suggested he change all passwords and access.

* * *

A man told police that while driving on Bailey Avenue, he swerved and struck an object in the road causing his two passenger tires to burst.

* * *

The manager of Big Lots at 2020 Gunbarrel Road told police a black female wearing a multi-color sweatshirt and dark colored pants, came into the store for about five minutes. The manager showed police pictures captured from her in-store cameras of the woman entering the store with a potentially empty black bag, and when she exited the store, the black bag looked full. It is unknown if she stole anything or what she stole if she did, but the woman left in a silver car.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police sometime that morning, someone opened the tank bag on his motorcycle and stole the following items: Insta 360 X3 camera and mounts, Oakley Flat 2 sunglasses, Anchor battery charger and two pairs of riding gloves.

* * *

An officer responded to Cherokee Boulevard and Manufacturers Road where a man wearing a blanket as a cape was yelling at cars. The man was homeless and was listening to metal music in his headphones and was likely singing along when someone thought he was yelling at cars. The officer asked him where in Chattanooga he normally stays because the officer had never seen him in Northshore before, and he said he didn't have one place he stayed. The officer verified the man didn’t have any warrants, gave him a bottle of water, and he left.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2023
Lady Flames Soccer Advances To Gulf South Championship
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
Mocs Volleyball Drops 3-1 Match To Mercer At Home
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
UTC Face Road Test At Austin Peay
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
Lee Runners, Coach Claim Post Season Honors
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
Mocs Hoops Travels To Louisville For Road Opener
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
Breaking News
Some Amazing Houses Featured In New Book More Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/10/2023

Some amazing houses, many of which were, unfortunately, torn down, are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Son To Leave Her Home; Man In Cape Yelling At Cars Was Just Singing
  • 11/10/2023

A woman on Marks Avenue told police her son needed to leave her house. An officer asked the woman if her son paid bills and she said he gave her a small amount of money for rent. As the officer ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/10/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, TRAVION 5420 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Breaking News
Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon
  • 11/9/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 11/9/2023
Dalton, Ga., Couple Dies After Being Struck By Human Smuggling Vehicle
  • 11/9/2023
Chattanooga Felon Gets 63 Months In Prison After 2 Guns Are Found At His House
  • 11/9/2023
Police Find No Evidence Of Rumored Threat At Lookout Valley Middle/High School
  • 11/9/2023
Opinion
Why Can't Shoplifters Pay?
  • 11/9/2023
The Value Of Human Life
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
  • 11/8/2023
Violence Is A Thug Problem, Not A Gun Problem - And Response (2)
  • 11/7/2023
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza - And Response (3)
  • 11/6/2023
Sports
#11/12 Lady Vols Drop Heartbreaker To #18/22 Florida State, 92-91
#11/12 Lady Vols Drop Heartbreaker To #18/22 Florida State, 92-91
  • 11/9/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols' "Heart And Soul" Back On The Court
Dan Fleser: Vols' "Heart And Soul" Back On The Court
  • 11/9/2023
Lady Flames Soccer Advances To Gulf South Championship
  • 11/9/2023
Mocs Volleyball Drops 3-1 Match To Mercer At Home
  • 11/9/2023
UTC Face Road Test At Austin Peay
  • 11/9/2023
Happenings
"Messiah" Community Sing-Along Event Is Dec. 10
  • 11/9/2023
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule, Official Fairgrounds Map
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule, Official Fairgrounds Map
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
  • 11/9/2023
David Carroll Hosting Book Signing Nov. 11 At Dept. One Three
  • 11/8/2023
The Salvation Army To Hold Christmas Concert Event Nov. 9
  • 11/8/2023
Entertainment
Lee Chamber Music Showcase To Take Place Nov. 16
Lee Chamber Music Showcase To Take Place Nov. 16
  • 11/9/2023
CTC Presents Tomie dePaola's Strega Nona Dec. 1-17
  • 11/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Love
Best Of Grizzard - Love
  • 11/10/2023
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
  • 11/8/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/8/2023
Opinion
Why Can't Shoplifters Pay?
  • 11/9/2023
The Value Of Human Life
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
  • 11/8/2023
Dining
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Business/Government
New Wedding And Event Venue Opens In Wildwood
New Wedding And Event Venue Opens In Wildwood
  • 11/9/2023
Person Arrested On Multiple Warrants At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
  • 11/9/2023
Project At 7038 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road Switches From Townhomes To Single-Family
  • 11/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 2-8
  • 11/9/2023
Student Scene
Veterans Day Chapel Program Honors 17 Former McCallie Students And Current Faculty Members
Veterans Day Chapel Program Honors 17 Former McCallie Students And Current Faculty Members
  • 11/9/2023
Walker Proclaims Nurse Practitioner Week At Lee Nov. 12-18
  • 11/9/2023
Lee To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 16
Lee To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 16
  • 11/9/2023
Living Well
Simeone, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Seeing Patients At New Hamilton Physician Group Location
Simeone, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Seeing Patients At New Hamilton Physician Group Location
  • 11/9/2023
Stewart Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
Stewart Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
  • 11/9/2023
MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applications For 2024-2025 Academic Year
  • 11/9/2023
Memories
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Remembering Buddy Houts
Remembering Buddy Houts
  • 11/3/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Moose Spray
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Moose Spray
  • 11/9/2023
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
  • 11/9/2023
Great Fish Caught On Watts Bar Reservoir
Great Fish Caught On Watts Bar Reservoir
  • 11/7/2023
Travel
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
  • 11/9/2023
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 11/7/2023
"Being Thankful For More Than I Realized" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/8/2023
Obituaries
Jonathan Scott Duckett
Jonathan Scott Duckett
  • 11/9/2023
Anita Kay Brotherton
Anita Kay Brotherton
  • 11/9/2023
Carrol Monroe Brown
Carrol Monroe Brown
  • 11/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Jackson, Cynthia (LaFayette)
  • 11/9/2023
Wofford, Stetsa Janeen (Dalton)
Wofford, Stetsa Janeen (Dalton)
  • 11/8/2023
Bryant, Jerry Lynn (Dalton)
Bryant, Jerry Lynn (Dalton)
  • 11/8/2023