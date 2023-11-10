Police Blotter: Woman Wants Son To Leave Her Home; Man In Cape Yelling At Cars Was Just Singing

A woman on Marks Avenue told police her son needed to leave her house. An officer asked the woman if her son paid bills and she said he gave her a small amount of money for rent. As the officer was speaking with the woman, the son came out and said he was leaving for the night. He said they had gotten into an argument and it was not worth staying. Police were there when the son drove away.

A woman told police while she was merging onto I-75 south from Highway 153, and a white male threw an object at her car window. The man was driving a gray 2007 BMW. Police were able to find the name of the owner of the BMW via the license plate. The woman said the object didn’t damage the window, she just wanted to report the incident.

Police responded to a shoplifting at Burlington at 2521 Lifestyle Way. A black female wearing a purple shirt and sunglasses, followed by a bald black male wearing a black shirt and jeans with a pointed white beard, enter the store. At some point, the woman left the store and got into her dark grey or black Chevy sedan with the tag removed. The man continued to shop for several minutes before leaving a large laundry basket full of clothes near the back. A short time later, the Chevy sedan pulled next to the entrance, the man grabbed the laundry basket and quickly exited the building, past all points of sale. The man got into the back seat with the stolen merchandise and the car drove away. Approximately $500 worth of clothing items was stolen from various departments.

A woman on E. Main Street called police to have a man trespassed. When police arrived, the man was gone. An officer told the woman they could not trespass a person if they couldn’t tell them they were trespassed. The woman was told to call back if the man returned.

An officer saw a black Kia K5 with extremely dark window tint on 4th Avenue. The officer pulled behind the car, which failed to yield right of way to a truck entering the interstate, almost causing a collision. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the on-ramp to I-24 westbound, but the car fled at a high rate of speed on I-24. The car was BOLO'd county wide.

A woman on Adkins Road told police her phone dinged and informed her at 11:36 a.m. there was an air tag in her area. The woman said she had left her vehicle parked in front of her boyfriend’s residence on Lowell Street with her rear passenger window cracked open for three days. She asked police if they could search her vehicle for the air tag. Police found an air tag (blue silicon case on an air tag and attached to a blue/brown leather Ralph Lauren key chain) in her glove compartment. She said she recognized the air tag and said it may belong to an ex-partner of hers. She didn’t want to make a report about the incident. The air tag was connected with the woman’s phone and she was able to control the air tag with her phone to ping it. Police didn’t collect the air tag because it was connected to her iPhone.

While on routine patrol, an officer saw property damage to a front door on Dorris Street. The residence was cleared and appeared to be an abandoned property.

Police responded to a disorder at an apartment on N. Germantown Road. Prior to police arrival, a man said he caught his girlfriend walking out of the restroom with another man, which started a verbal argument and he wanted her out of the apartment. Police arrived and spoke with the man who said he was upset about the situation and just wanted her out of the apartment. Police spoke with the woman who said she had been staying at the address for years and was upset with the man because of the way he talked to her. The woman said she was getting clothes from the inside, and the door was locked, so she kicked the door in, breaking it. Police did see damage to the door which cost approximately $100 to repair. The woman collected her items and left.

A woman on Maple Hills Way told police someone entered her unlocked vehicle and ransacked it. She said nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

A tow truck driver with Carter Towing repossessed a vehicle out of Dalton and found a black 38 Revolver in the arm rest. The gun didn’t come back stolen and belonged to a woman in Dalton. The gun was placed in Property and can be released with proof of ownership.

A man reported to police his lost his iPhone 12 in March of this year. He was notified that someone had tried to access it even though he had shut it off. The man said they have access to his emails and accounts. Police suggested he change all passwords and access.

A man told police that while driving on Bailey Avenue, he swerved and struck an object in the road causing his two passenger tires to burst.

The manager of Big Lots at 2020 Gunbarrel Road told police a black female wearing a multi-color sweatshirt and dark colored pants, came into the store for about five minutes. The manager showed police pictures captured from her in-store cameras of the woman entering the store with a potentially empty black bag, and when she exited the store, the black bag looked full. It is unknown if she stole anything or what she stole if she did, but the woman left in a silver car.

A man on Chestnut Street told police sometime that morning, someone opened the tank bag on his motorcycle and stole the following items: Insta 360 X3 camera and mounts, Oakley Flat 2 sunglasses, Anchor battery charger and two pairs of riding gloves.

An officer responded to Cherokee Boulevard and Manufacturers Road where a man wearing a blanket as a cape was yelling at cars. The man was homeless and was listening to metal music in his headphones and was likely singing along when someone thought he was yelling at cars. The officer asked him where in Chattanooga he normally stays because the officer had never seen him in Northshore before, and he said he didn't have one place he stayed. The officer verified the man didn’t have any warrants, gave him a bottle of water, and he left.