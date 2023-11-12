Police Blotter: Ex-Girlfriend Causes A Scene At T-Mobile; Neighbors Complain About Loud Party Music

An employee of T-Mobile at 6730 Customer Delight Dr. told police his ex-girlfriend came to his work and started a scene after accusing him of cheating. The man said the woman also began an argument with a woman he works with. The ex-girlfriend left before police arrived. The man requested a report.

Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road attempted to have a wrecked vehicle that has been abandoned for over a year towed from their property. Their wrecker service said they couldn’t tow it due to damage unless a police officer requested the tow. Walmart then requested the officer call for a private property tow to have the vehicle removed. First Response arrived and towed the vehicle.

A woman on Cleveland Avenue called police and said her son was intoxicated and she wanted him to leave. Police arrived and spoke to both the woman and her son. The woman said her son was drinking too much and he started arguing with her. He said his mom was yelling at him for no reason. The son gathered some of his belongings and left on foot.

A man on 12th Avenue told police he got into a verbal argument with a woman and he wanted her to leave. The woman was packing her belongings. The man left the residence to allow her to get her belongings and leave.

A man on Royal Drive told police he was having issues with a man staying across the street. The man said the neighbor would let his dog off the leash and that this dog would then come to his property to do his business. Police spoke with the neighbor about his dog and told him of Chattanooga's leash laws.

A man at 7301 Shallowford Road called police and said someone broke into his construction site. He said equipment was moved around and several items were misplaced. The man couldn’t confirm if anything had been stolen, however, he discovered damaged items. He said there were several contractors on site that own different equipment. He informed them all and, once they verify if anything had been taken, they would call back. An employee of another company said their company trailer was broken into. He said DeWalt vacuums were tampered with. An officer viewed damage to the trailer door, which appeared to be pried open. The officer searched the door for fingerprints but was unable to find any. The construction site was placed on the Watch List for the next two weeks.

A man told police he was driving down E. Brainerd Road and hit the curb, which caused a flat tire and a dent on the fender. He was going to contact a tow truck to have the vehicle picked up because he didn’t have a spare tire.

A woman on Gunbarrel Road told police her car was broken into and her purse was stolen overnight. The officer saw a broken window on her front, passenger side door. The woman said her residency documents and three credit cards were stolen. The credit cards have not been used.

A man told police that, while he was at Edley’s BBQ at 205 Manufacturers Road, someone stole his Trek Emonda SL bicycle. The bike was black with red and white lettering. It had a black computer mount and a phone mount with light blue band Bontrager saddle bag, as well as two Ceco front lights.

A man at Douglas Heights on Douglas Street called police and reported someone had entered his unlocked 2013 Hyundai Sonata and stolen two non-working credit cards from the center console. He said the front passenger door was found open and items were strewn around inside. The vehicle had been legally parked in the Douglas Heights parking garage. The man said a passerby found the non-working credit cards lying on the sidewalk and turned them into Douglas Heights management.

A security guard at Hotel Bo at 901 Carter St. told police an older black male wearing long pants and a dark jacket had come to the hotel and was causing a disorder. He was asked to leave, but refused until police were called. An officer checked the area but didn’t find him.

An employee of Hoptown Bar at 9431 Bradmore Lane told police a man had been told not to return to the bar and continued to come back. The employee said the man was intoxicated and they didn’t serve him. The employee said the man would harass employees and patrons and they wanted him trespassed from the property. Police spoke with the man ,who appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking alcohol recently. He was informed he was trespassed and he then called for an Uber.

A man on Vance Avenue told police over the phone he discovered the rear window of his red 2009 Ford Escape had been broken out. He suspected a certain person he knows was responsible for this, but he had no proof as he didn’t see them. He had received a threatening message from the person a few days ago who told him he was now his enemy. He wanted to take out a restraining order on the person as well. The officer told him they would take the report for the broken window only and he would have to call back to speak to an officer about a restraining order or any harassment charges against this person.

A man on Linden Hall Road told police the day before he had moved his vehicles around in the driveway and left the keys in his car by accident. He last saw his vehicle around 8:30 p.m. He also had another vehicle in the driveway that appeared the suspect opened the passenger door. An officer was able to recover fingerprints from that vehicle and turned them into AFIS. The stolen vehicle was entered into NCIC.

A woman on E. 46th Street told police someone had entered the rear of her property and stolen 10 bicycle rims, each valued at $10. She suspected the theft had taken place approximately a day prior. She approached her neighbor to check if their surveillance cameras had captured the incident, but her neighbor indicated that they hadn't recorded anything. The woman was willing to press charges if the individuals responsible for the theft were identified. An officer tried to contact the neighbor next door to inquire if they had witnessed anything, but they didn’t respond.

A man on Northway Lane told police his vehicle was damaged while it was parked at a friend’s house. Both driver side doors were dented and there was a slight gap between the headlight and bumper. There was no proof of how the damage was done.

An officer responded to a noise complaint in the area of Browntown Road and Moonlit Trail. Anonymous callers had reported a large party with excessive noise in the area, but gave no exact address. Police arrived and spoke to a resident on Moonlit Trail. The officer could see there was a party going on, with an outdoor DJ. The officer explained to the woman about the noise complaints and suggested she take the party inside or turn down the music, since it was after 11 p.m. The woman agreed and turned the music down before police left. At 11:30 p.m., police received another call complaining about the music, and the officer called the resident. The officer explained that she needed to keep the music down, and if police received any other complaints, police would shut the party down. The woman agreed to keep the party quiet. The officer spoke with one of the complainants who said that after the officer called the woman, the music was turned back down.