60 Apartment Units Planned At 608 Central Avenue

  • Monday, November 13, 2023

An apartment complex with 60 units is being planned at 608 Central Ave.

The Planning Commission on Monday recommending approval of UGC zoning for the project by Philip Rossilo.

The site includes the lot at 608 as well as five other lots on a hillside above Oneal Street. The total site is 1.18 acre.

The developer said 608 Central Avenue will provide "quality rental homes for first-time renters." There will be one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

The apartment complex will be gated, have a community garden and green space.

The location is within walking distance of UTC and Erlanger Hospital and the bus line, it was noted.

UTC Men Set To Host Bellarmine Tuesday
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2023
Covenant Volleyball Recieves Bid To NCAA Division III Tournament
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2023
UTC Softball Announces 2024 Schedule
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2023
Covenant's McIntosh Named Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2023
Chattanooga Hoops Signs Two In Early Signing Period
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2023
Lee Women To Host First Two Rounds Of NCAA Division II Soccer Championship
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2023
Businesses Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/14/2023

Businesses that have operated in Chattanooga down through the years are featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Tyner High School Student Arrested For Assaulting School Resource Deputy
  • 11/13/2023

The school resource deputy assigned to Tyner High School was called to a disorder in the “Mall” area of the school on Monday. Upon arrival at the location in question, the deputy discovered what ... more

HCSO School Resource Deputy Recovers Stolen Vehicle And Arrests Fugitive From Georgia With ALPR Camera
  • 11/13/2023

A school resource deputy at Normal Park Museum Magnet School was alerted to a stolen vehicle by his in-car automatic license plate reader (ALPR), around 8:45 a.m. on Monday. The vehicle was parked ... more

Dalton Teen Gets 10 Years In Prison, Another 10 Years Probation In Girl's Fentanyl Death
  • 11/13/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 11/13/2023
Police Blotter: Ex-Employee Comes By After Hours To Collect His Car And Light; Lookout Valley Neighbors Hear Mysterious Explosion
  • 11/13/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/13/2023
Some Amazing Houses Featured In New Book More Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/12/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Senator Blackburn: Support For Hamas Has Gone Mainstream - And Response
  • 11/13/2023
Reading A License Plate Is Not Illegally Searching You
  • 11/13/2023
I Salute You
  • 11/10/2023
Veterans Day Profiles Of Valor: Black Hawk Down
  • 11/10/2023
Amateur Squad Reclaims Title In Return Of Chattanooga Cup
  • 11/13/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Regroup After Thrashing
  • 11/12/2023
Randy Smith: An Embarrassment And A Disappointment
  • 11/13/2023
  • 11/13/2023
  • 11/13/2023
Life With Ferris: We Salute Our Veterans
  • 11/13/2023
New Jim Collins Creations Placed At Bike Preserve at Bentonville, Ark.
  • 11/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Trees In Choo Choo City
  • 11/13/2023
Opening Reception For Artist Emily Boyd’s New Work “Greater Than the Sum of its Parts” At Area 61 Gallery Is Nov. 17
  • 11/13/2023
A Soddy-Daisy Christmas Community Holiday Event To Be Held Nov. 17
  • 11/13/2023
DJ Paul Jackson Spotlights Chattanooga Music on The Local Focal
  • 11/13/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Karen Shostak
  • 11/13/2023
Final Encore Performance Of "Until The Sun Rises" Added For Nov. 17 At Coosa Mill
  • 11/13/2023
A Video Tribute To Joe Heflin
  • 11/13/2023
SAU To Host Live Finals For 2023 Concerto Competition
  • 11/10/2023
  • 11/13/2023
  • 11/13/2023
  • 11/13/2023
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
EPB Named Smart Energy Provider By American Public Power Association
  • 11/13/2023
Dixie Group Reports 26.6% Gross Profit Margin Of Net Sales; Net Operating Loss $354,000 For Third Quarter
  • 11/13/2023
Martin Summitt Named New Advisory Board Chair For The Salvation Army
  • 11/13/2023
$100 Million Development On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road To Have Commercial Component
  • 11/13/2023
Jake Marshall Service Plans To Add New Office On S. Hickory Street
  • 11/13/2023
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
  • 11/9/2023
11 McCallie Seniors Inducted Into Keo-Kio
  • 11/13/2023
GPS Bluebell Honor Society For Service And Volunteerism Inducts Members
  • 11/13/2023
CSCC Hosts Veterans Day Celebration
  • 11/13/2023
Assisted Living Facility Planned At E. Brainerd Road, Morris Lane
  • 11/13/2023
The Chattanooga Kidney Foundation Celebrates The 16th Annual Dare To Dance
  • 11/13/2023
Mental Health Campaign Event - Erase Mental Health Stigma Is Saturday
  • 11/13/2023
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
? Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground At Site Of Former Pool
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Spend Christmas In Kentucky
  • 11/10/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Cheri Taylor Is Special Guest For Red Back Hymnal Sing At Hullander Farm
  • 11/13/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Season For Every Purpose Under Heaven
  • 11/13/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Linda Sue James McDonald
  • 11/13/2023
William “Billy” Grant Stone
  • 11/13/2023
James Allen Springs
  • 11/13/2023
Craig, Bobby "Bob" (LaFayette)
  • 11/13/2023
Tilley, Leroy Clay "Sonny" (Cleveland)
  • 11/13/2023
Fowler, Joyce Faye (Cleveland)
  • 11/13/2023