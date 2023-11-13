60 Apartment Units Planned At 608 Central Avenue

An apartment complex with 60 units is being planned at 608 Central Ave.

The Planning Commission on Monday recommending approval of UGC zoning for the project by Philip Rossilo.

The site includes the lot at 608 as well as five other lots on a hillside above Oneal Street. The total site is 1.18 acre.

The developer said 608 Central Avenue will provide "quality rental homes for first-time renters." There will be one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

The apartment complex will be gated, have a community garden and green space.

The location is within walking distance of UTC and Erlanger Hospital and the bus line, it was noted.