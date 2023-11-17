Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Still Dealing With Regulation Of Outdoor Storage Facilities

  • Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Gail Perry
Patty and George Wright with Commissioner Gene-o Shipley
Patty and George Wright with Commissioner Gene-o Shipley

The city commissioners of Soddy Daisy on Thursday night discussed the zoning ordinance regarding permitted uses and decided to return the matter to the planning commission with a suggested change of language. At their last meeting, additional criteria were added to the code that regulates the placement of outdoor storage facilities. That language from the planning commission included a condition that if a new outdoor storage facility is within three miles of another like storage facility which is less than 80 percent full, and both are in a commercial zone, the new one could be built.

Commissioner Mark Penney recommended removing the 80 percent/three-mile rule. Eliminating it would help limit the number of storage lots allowed. "We do not want storage yards to fill up the city," said Commissioner Gene-o Shipley. Commissioner Mark Penney, who is also on the planning commission, said an over-abundance of the storage areas could take up property that would be valuable for commercial buildings. The ordinance will be sent back to the planning commission with a request to revise the wording. The commission will vote on the ordinance once the planning commission reviews and makes any changes. The planning commission is appointed and can make recommendations and advise but the commissioners, an elected board, can accept that recommendation or not, noted Mayor Everett.

The last time that Soddy Daisy’s personnel policy was revised was Dec. 3, 2009, and it was overdue for an overhaul, said City Manager Burt Johnson. Changes being made now include adding several policies and adding three floating holidays, as well as the policy for retirement ages for first responders. Commissioners will still have the ability to make alterations to the policy. Another change being talked about is adding sick days for employees.

An amendment was approved for the city’s 2023-2024 budget due to unknown expenses when the budget was made. Some of the changes are because of having to purchase a chassis for a truck and the expense of hiring SRO’s and vehicles for them. A resurfacing project was delayed and ended up being billed after the beginning of the next fiscal year, and a new concession stand was built for the ball parks.

Fire Chief Dusty Morgan told the commissioners that an agreement with a company to paint the city’s ladder truck had been made in August. It still has not been done and no time has been given to the city. The chief received permission from the commissioners to move forward with the second lowest bid that the city had received.

City Manager Johnson announced that the groundbreaking for the Kelcurt Foundation Farms will break ground for Minerva’s Meadow Community Garden on Monday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. The location of the garden is on the old Soddy Daisy High School property at 10848 Dayton Pike. The foundation has a five-year land lease agreement with the city for the garden. This is one way that Kelcurt is addressing its food security programs. Another way is with hoop houses built this past summer in cooperation with private land owners. Some of the food produced there was donated to the local food bank. A grant from the KFC Foundation provided the necessary funding to begin phase one of this new garden.

A special presentation was made to honor George Wright who grew up in Soddy Daisy and graduated from Soddy Daisy High School. He became a general contractor and his company George Wright Construction has built many houses, commercial buildings, subdivisions and municipal buildings in Soddy Daisy. It has also sponsored many causes in the city. Nov. 16, 2023 was declared to be George Wright day in Soddy Daisy. Mr. Wright, along with his wife Patty, was also asked to be the grand Marshall of the Soddy Daisy Christmas parade this year.

The Soddy Daisy Commission meetings scheduled for Dec. 21 and Jan. 4 have been cancelled because of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Latest Headlines
75-Year-Old Owner Of Soddy Daisy Flea Market Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence
75-Year-Old Owner Of Soddy Daisy Flea Market Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence
  • Breaking News
  • 11/17/2023
County Deputies Arrest Man Wanted By Fort Oglethorpe Police
  • Breaking News
  • 11/17/2023
3 Killed, Including 1-Year-Old, In Head-On Collision On Highway 60 In Meigs County
  • Breaking News
  • 11/17/2023
Serial Robber From Chattanooga Sentenced To 2 Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 80 Years
Serial Robber From Chattanooga Sentenced To 2 Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 80 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 11/17/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Announces Tim Sears As New President And CEO
Creative Discovery Museum Announces Tim Sears As New President And CEO
  • Breaking News
  • 11/17/2023
Soddy Daisy Still Dealing With Regulation Of Outdoor Storage Facilities
Soddy Daisy Still Dealing With Regulation Of Outdoor Storage Facilities
  • Breaking News
  • 11/17/2023
Breaking News
75-Year-Old Owner Of Soddy Daisy Flea Market Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence
75-Year-Old Owner Of Soddy Daisy Flea Market Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence
  • 11/17/2023

A 75-year-old Vietnam veteran has been ordered to serve three years in state prison for shooting his son's girlfriend four times, including once in the head. Tommy Gene Couch was 71 when the ... more

County Deputies Arrest Man Wanted By Fort Oglethorpe Police
  • 11/17/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, following up on leads they received regarding a wanted fugitive, on Friday were able to locate and arrest 60-year-old Lonnie Alan Keown. Keown was ... more

Soddy Daisy Still Dealing With Regulation Of Outdoor Storage Facilities
Soddy Daisy Still Dealing With Regulation Of Outdoor Storage Facilities
  • 11/17/2023

The city commissioners of Soddy Daisy on Thursday night discussed the zoning ordinance regarding permitted uses and decided to return the matter to the planning commission with a suggested change ... more

Breaking News
Homeless Man Charged With Attacking Public Works Employee, Trying To Take Golf Cart
Homeless Man Charged With Attacking Public Works Employee, Trying To Take Golf Cart
  • 11/17/2023
Dollar General Employee Charged With Stealing From Store
Dollar General Employee Charged With Stealing From Store
  • 11/17/2023
Home Saved From Fire Late Thursday Night
  • 11/17/2023
Police Blotter: Unruly Woman Using Restroom With Stall Door Open Trespassed; Woman's "Stolen" Vehicle Had Been Put In Shop By Her Mom
  • 11/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Dangerous Unstriped Roads
  • 11/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/17/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Is UT Football Team Headed In The Wrong Direction?
Wiedmer: Is UT Football Team Headed In The Wrong Direction?
  • 11/17/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves To Host Union Omaha In 2024 Home Opener
  • 11/17/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
  • 11/15/2023
Covenant Volleyball Wins First Round NCAA Match
  • 11/16/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
  • 11/16/2023
Happenings
Friends Of Hixson November Meeting Gives Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across America
Friends Of Hixson November Meeting Gives Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across America
  • 11/17/2023
Ice On The Landing Opens Its 10th Season The Day After Thanksgiving
  • 11/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
  • 11/16/2023
Adult Big Wheel Race Is Fundraiser For SoundCorps At Mainx24
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Kicks Off Asian Lantern Festival
  • 11/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
  • 11/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
  • 11/17/2023
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Dangerous Unstriped Roads
  • 11/17/2023
Dining
Lost In Transit To Open At Former Blue Light Location; Outpost To Open On Main Street
  • 11/16/2023
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Business/Government
Neighborhood Associations Invited To Explore The Power Of Data At November Roundtable Event
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 20-Dec. 1
  • 11/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: October 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Lee Students Pack Boxes At OCC Pack ‘N’ Stack
  • 11/17/2023
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
  • 11/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Announces Teachers, Principal, And Supervisor Of The Year
  • 11/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Hosts 29th Annual “Moments To Share” Vigil
  • 11/17/2023
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
  • 11/17/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 4th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run
  • 11/17/2023
Memories
Remembering The JFK Assassination 60 Years Later
  • 11/15/2023
Good Old Days Museum Awarded Capitol Maintenance And Improvement Grant
  • 11/17/2023
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
  • 11/16/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
  • 11/17/2023
Kelly Lynn Gudelski
Kelly Lynn Gudelski
  • 11/17/2023
Claudette Lanise Clyde
Claudette Lanise Clyde
  • 11/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
  • 11/17/2023
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023