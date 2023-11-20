North Chattanooga Woman With Multiple Arrests Caught Going Into Barton Avenue Home

A North Chattanooga woman who has been arrested nine times dating to April 2021 has been charged with stealing multiple items from a house on Barton Avenue.

Brittany D. Flick, 35, who gave her address as 920 Forest Ave., was charged this time with aggravated burglary, burglary and resisting arrest.

A resident in the 900 block of Barton Avenue said she had video of Brittany Flick entering her screened porch and stealing items.

She said she had an alert from the video and confronted Ms. Flick on the sidewalk.

Ms. Flick gave back the items - ball cap, TV remote, clipboard, juice box and backpack.

The homeowner told Ms. Flick not to come back to her house. Ms. Flick responded that it was her house and she could come back anytime.

Officers identified Brittany Flick in the video.

Since April of 2021 she has been charged with possessing illegal drugs, aggravated criminal trespass, assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, theft, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct again, violation of an order to vacate a structure, simple assault, obstruction of the legal process, filing false reports, criminal trespass, and attempted retaliation against a judge, juror or officer.