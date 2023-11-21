Juvenile Dies After He Is Shot In The Leg In East Ridge

A juvenile was shot in the leg in East Ridge on Tuesday, and he later died.

East Ridge Police officers were dispatched to a person shot on Connell Street. Officers arrived and began administering first aid to the teen with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported by EMS to the hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

ERPD detectives remain on the scene and are still investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time as the investigation is in the early stages. Initial indications are that there are no continuing threats to members of the community, East Ridge Police Chief Clint Uselton said.

