Judges Rule That State Senate Map Must Be Redrawn By End Of January

A three-judge panel has ruled that redrawn Tennessee Senate boundaries are unconstitutional.

It directed that the Senate maps be redrawn by Jan. 31.

The General Assembly is not set to meet again until Jan. 9.

Three citizens and the Tennessee Democratic Party filed suit last year, alleging that both the House and Senate maps needed to be redrawn. The judges earlier upheld the House map.

Hendrell Remus, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, said, “The justice system has once again had to step in to correct the unconstitutional actions of the Tennessee GOP supermajority.

We are demanding a fair and open process as the State Senate map is redrawn. We will also provide an alternative map to be considered.

"Our fight for a constitutional State House map is not over.”